Shalom, friends.

The pressure arrives on paper this week — a commission’s count, a war-crimes filing, a floor amendment, a mayor’s category — and each holds up exactly as long as the document underneath it stays closed. That is why the ask in every room is a signature. Nobody asks for an audit. The work this week is opening the documents, and the one audit that actually ran shows what happens when someone does.

Hezbollah rejected the framework it lost, and Beirut is prosecuting Israel for enforcing it. Qassem calls the deal “surrender” and “null and void.” Berri says it “will not be implemented.” Aoun condemns Israel’s “continuing violations” and “demolitions of homes and places of worship.” Al Jazeera, Doha’s broadcast arm, packaged the street protests as news by Sunday. The clips in circulation: the Majdal Zoun demolition, and Katz’s “until further notice” on the security zones. The ask is violator status for Israel and a withdrawal date cut loose from Hezbollah’s disarmament. The classified Article 4 annex, disclosed Monday, licenses exactly this: freedom of action stays, and no withdrawal is scheduled. The strikes run inside the deal. The first funeral under it was an Israeli captain’s, killed by a Hezbollah gunman inside the zone. The IDF eliminated his killer by Tuesday.

A housekeeping note: the Advocate’s Brief now publishes as Watchwords — same job, sharper kit, Fridays. The full edition runs on mitzpe.org, for Members: the pressure map, this week’s watchwords by audience, the claims you’ll hear, and the traps.

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