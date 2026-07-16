From the vice president's chair, JD Vance recast Israel as "a normal country like France." More House Democrats voted to cut its aid than to keep it, and the whip crossed with them. What came from the margins a month ago now speaks from office — in Washington, and in the Church of England's synod.

Vice President JD Vance recast Israel as "a normal country like France" on the biggest stage in American media. On a three-hour Joe Rogan sit-down, he downgraded the alliance to transactional interest-alignment. Partner where interests converge, part ways where they don't. Vance cast himself as the reasonable moderate. The concession he wants is the arms-and-aid floor, now argued from the second-highest office in the country.

Below the line: the week's deployable language — what to say when a reporter asks about the congressman "detained at gunpoint," how to answer the donor asking whether Washington has turned, the claims you'll field this week, and the traps that lose the room. Members read the full brief.

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