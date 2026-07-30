The case against Israel spent this week borrowing authority it cannot generate on its own. Nearly 600 of Israel's own retired security chiefs put a warning of consequences worse than October 7 in front of Washington — worse, they did it on the morning Netanyahu reached the Oval Office. And a London council gave initial approval to end its Haifa twinning on an ICJ finding the court's own former president says was never made. In each, the credential is doing the work the evidence cannot.

Some 600 retired Israeli security officials asked Washington to force a policy change in Jerusalem. Commanders for Israel's Security sent the letter under Maj. Gen. (res.) Matan Vilnai, copied to Kushner and Witkoff. It landed as Netanyahu reached the Oval Office on Tuesday. Government members "are responsible for much of this chaos," it says. It warns of consequences "even more catastrophic than the Hamas atrocities of October 7." Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan demanded "accountability" from the Rome co-chair platform yesterday. The ask underneath is arms-transfer conditionality, and Israeli credentials are what make it usable. Israeli police arrested the man filmed beating a Palestinian at Huwara this week, and the mosque arsonists with him.

Below the line: the week's deployable language — what to say when a reporter asks whether armed settlers raided Tal, how to answer the donor watching a UN office call this an atrocity risk, the claims you'll field, and the traps that lose the room. Members read the full brief.

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