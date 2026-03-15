Shavua tov, friends.

The war entered its fifteenth day with the regime still firing but visibly diminished — fewer salvos, longer intervals, a supreme leader who cannot appear on camera. What has not diminished however is the radius of violence. An Iranian missile hit a Bedouin town in the Galilee. A Lebanese man drove a truck into America’s largest Reform synagogue. A Shiite front group with IRGC hallmarks bombed three European synagogues in a single week. And in Times Square, crowds chanted for Hamas and waved Hezbollah flags while the organization those flags represent fired 100 rockets a day into northern Israel. The military campaign is compressing Iran’s capacity. The ideological campaign it spawned is expanding.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Zarzir struck: Iranian ballistic missile injures 58 and damages 300 homes in the northern Bedouin town; Mojtaba Khamenei issues written-only statement vowing continued attacks.

Taleghan hit — again: IDF confirms second strike on Iran’s nuclear weapons development compound near Tehran after identifying regime efforts to rebuild it.

Hormuz under fire: Iran attacks two tankers near Iraq, kills one crew member; Greek shipowners run the strait at night for $500K/day; IEA confirms largest supply disruption in oil market history.

Lebanon expansion ordered: Katz and Netanyahu instruct IDF to prepare broader operations; Chief of Staff deploys additional division north; IDF strikes Litani River bridge and expands evacuation zone to the Zahrani River.

Hezbollah’s base turns: Shiite Lebanese openly criticize the group on camera; Amal party allows cabinet to outlaw Hezbollah’s armed activities; Israel and U.S. reject Beirut’s offer of direct talks.

Sde Teiman collapses: MAG drops indictment against five reservists, citing compromised prosecution and the former MAG’s criminal leak — but the reputational damage is permanent.

Frontline communities cut: NIS 150 million slashed from northern rehabilitation on the same day NIS 5 billion in coalition funds were approved.

Temple Israel attacked: Lebanese immigrant rams truck into Michigan synagogue and opens fire; killed by security. New Shiite front group bombs three European synagogues in one week.

ICJ interventions stack up: U.S. defends Israel “in the strongest terms possible”; Fiji delivers a remarkable filing on combatant status and NGO reliability; Netherlands and Iceland side with South Africa.

Below : the Assessment on why Hezbollah’s Shiite fracture matters, what Fiji just told the ICJ that no Western ally would, and the front group — Ashab Al Yamin — that bombed three European synagogues this week.

The military campaign is compressing Iran's capacity; the ideological one it spawned is expanding. Today's Israel Brief holds both at once — a truck driven into America's largest Reform synagogue, an IRGC-linked front group bombing three European synagogues in a week, Times Square chanting blood libels in three languages — against a northern front where Hezbollah's own Shiite base is turning on it on camera. The flash bullets name Zarzir, Fiji's ICJ filing, and Ashab Al Yamin. The full edition is where the fracture inside Hezbollah, the one development bigger than any airstrike, gets read for what it actually means.

Hezbollah has always claimed it exists to protect Lebanon. Its own community now sees it as Iran's expeditionary insurance policy — which it is.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe