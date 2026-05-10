Shavua tov, friends.

A note before we begin: A family emergency required travel to the West Coast on short notice. Thank you for your patience — the Long Brief returns this week.

Since Thursday’s Brief, American destroyers traded fire with the IRGC inside Hormuz while the Witkoff-Kushner forty-eight-hour window stayed open into this afternoon. The IAF has been running the heaviest Lebanon cycle since the post-October 7 northern campaign, and Hezbollah answered school roofs in Nahariya with eight-hundred-dollar drones. Inside Israel, the AG’s office filed to bar the Mossad Appointments Committee from the courtroom.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hormuz: US destroyers exchange fire with IRGC; CENTCOM strikes Bandar Abbas, Minab, Qeshm; Witkoff window wobbles. See The War Today.

Iran framework: Trump’s forty-eight-hour response window stays open into this afternoon; Mossad and IDF present offensive options. See The War Today.

Beirut answer: IAF runs heaviest cycle since the northern campaign after Wednesday’s Balout strike. See The War Today.

Galilee: Three FPV-drone wounds across Friday and Saturday; Iranian explosive lands on a Nahariya school roof. See The War Today.

Gaza: Yellow Line outpost rises at Bani Suhaila; al-Hayya’s son and a Schem abductor eliminated; cabinet vote still deferred. See The War Today.

Mossad fight: AG tells High Court Gofman appointment cannot survive judicial review and moves to bar Appointments Committee. See Inside Israel.

Iranian penetration: Shin Bet arrests four soldiers targeting the Air Force Technical School and rail nodes for Tehran. See Inside Israel.

Conscription: Rabbi Lando in Bnei Brak decides this week whether the coalition’s draft bill reaches the Knesset floor. See Inside Israel.

Iraq: Treasury sanctions deputy oil minister; State tells Baghdad to sever Iran-aligned militias by name. See Israel and the World.

United Kingdom: Reform UK takes 1,443 council seats; Labour drops thirty-five cities and Wales. See Israel and the World.

Gulf: Bahrain arrests forty-one IRGC-linked; Egyptian fighters now stationed on UAE soil. See Israel and the World.

MAGA media: Massie carries a fabricated DHS-Israel screenshot onto Carlson and demands a federal probe. See Israel and the World.

Below: our view of a kinetic exchange that did not close the framework window, an AG filing that names the Mossad chair as the next legal-guild target, and the partisan-sort price tag Britain just attached to fourteen councils.

The week opens with the IDF and the Mossad jointly presenting Netanyahu offensive options. The Lebanon and Gaza tracks are running parallel against the same diplomatic clock — though the diplomatic track is running in the opposite direction from the operational one.

The War Today

Hormuz Exchange Lands and the Forty-Eight-Hour Window Is Still Live This Afternoon

American destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason transited the Strait of Hormuz under coordinated Iranian attack — missiles, drones, and small boats — and CENTCOM answered with self-defense strikes on Bandar Abbas, the Minab Naval Base, and the Qeshm port complex. Channel 14 declared “the ceasefire has collapsed.” Trump, by morning, called the exchange “a display of love” and warned that any actual collapse would produce “one big glow coming out of Iran.” Reportedly no U.S. assets were successfully struck. CENTCOM disabled Iranian-flagged tankers M/T Sea Star III, M/T Sevda, and M/T Hasna with F/A-18 cannon fire — with at least one now leaking oil. Trump suspended the Project Freedom escort regime but kept the blockade running. Riyadh and Kuwait reversed and reopened airbase access for U.S. forces. What’s left of the IRGC Navy threatened direct strikes on American bases across the region if any further tanker is touched. Tehran was given a forty-eight-hour window to respond to a Witkoff-Kushner fourteen-point memorandum. Rubio, asked Friday, said the U.S. expected an answer “later today,” and the response window is still waiting into this afternoon. About 100 vessels carrying 2,300 sailors are stranded in the Strait. Netanyahu held an urgent telephone consultation with the security cabinet during the fire fight. Trump pledged not to compromise on Iranian uranium.

Assessment: The construction Trump set up last week — pause the escort, keep the lever, name the deadline — held its shape through a live kinetic exchange and a “ceasefire collapsed” chyron. Iran shot at American destroyers and the American destroyers got hit. Missile-launcher movements in western Iran and an air-defense activation over Tehran say the regime understood what came next and chose not to cross it. The IRGC’s threat to American bases is their only remaining instrument of escalation that doesn’t require oil to move, and Witkoff’s memorandum freezes the picture exactly where the storage capacity, the SNSC ceiling, and the Iraqi runway are converging against the regime. The Israeli leadership volunteering offensive options inside the same week is a signal that the operational opportunity Mossad has been describing is read as narrowing, not opening.

Hezbollah Spends the Three Days After Beirut Bleeding the Galilee and Rebuilding Below

The IDF eliminated Malek Balout — Radwan Force commander since the Wissam al-Tawil strike — in the Dahiyeh strike Wednesday evening. Hezbollah’s response over the seventy-two hours since has been explosive drones. Two soldiers were severely wounded and several others moderately wounded over Friday and Saturday in three separate FPV-drone attacks near the border, including a reserve soldier hit Saturday in the Galilee. A drone was found on the roof of a school in Nahariya. Home Front Command extended shelter alerts across forty-nine northern communities. The IAF answered with the heaviest cycle since the post-October 7 northern campaign: more than fifteen sites Wednesday, more than 180 across southern Lebanon overnight Thursday into Friday, more than 85 over twenty-four hours into last night, and more than forty additional sites by the 91st Division across the weekend. Targets included a Beqaa Valley underground weapons-production site, drone-launch positions, two loaded launchers including one that had already fired toward IDF forces, and a Hezbollah cell transporting weapons by truck. Israeli and Lebanese delegations are still scheduled to meet at the State Department late next week for a third round of talks. Though Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc is publicly pressuring the Lebanese government to abandon those talks.

Assessment: Hezbollah cannot mass for a real reprisal because the headquarters issuing those orders was destroyed Wednesday, so it bleeds the IDF one drone at a time while the Litani stockpile races to become irretrievable. The eight hundred dollars of Iranian explosive on a school roof in Nahariya is the operational picture the genteel “linkage of fronts” language at the State Department is built to ratify [a polite fiction that the front being negotiated is the same front that’s already been resumed in actuality].

Gaza Pressure Compounds — Yellow Line Hardens, al-Hayya’s Son Eliminated, Schem Abductor Down

The IDF eliminated Ibrahim Abu Tzakar, a Hamas operative who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7 and participated in the abduction of Mia Schem from the Mefalsim area, in a strike on a Hamas command center in northern Gaza. Southern Command began constructing another IDF outpost on the ruins of the Bani Suhaila Square area, the latest visible point in the Yellow Line creep westward. The IDF and Shin Bet dismantled an Islamic Jihad weapons-production and weapons-storage site in northern Gaza this morning, used both by Islamic Jihad’s production array and by Hamas to manufacture explosive devices. The cabinet renewal vote remains deferred awaiting Washington. The Cairo disarmament talks remain deadlocked.

Assessment: Yellow Line outposts go up, October 7 perpetrators go down, and the patron-collapse vector inside the politburo gets a personal cost reapplied to its public face on the day Khaled Mashaal needs the internal vote calendar to drift toward him. When Washington finally green-lights the renewal, the cabinet won’t be authorizing a new operation [the operation has been quietly running on the seam for weeks] — it will be ratifying one already underway.

Inside Israel

Baharav-Miara Moves to Block Gofman at the Mossad and Calls in the Court

Attorney General Baharav-Miara told the High Court that the “Elmakias affair” casts a heavy shadow over Roman Gofman’s integrity and that “court intervention” in Netanyahu’s selection of the next Mossad chief cannot be avoided — i.e., the petitions against the appointment must be granted. Netanyahu’s reply brief told the Court the reasonableness of his decision “far surpasses, many times over” the reasonableness of anyone else’s, including the Court’s, and that Gofman’s integrity has been “examined with the finest of combs and found spotless.” The Prime Minister’s office and the Appointments Committee filed separately, accusing Baharav-Miara of “extreme bad faith” for moving to bar the Committee from being represented in the petition at all. Gofman is Netanyahu’s pick to run the country’s foreign intelligence service in the middle of an active campaign against Iran.

Assessment: The AG’s office is contesting the Mossad appointment, and it is using the Court as the instrument [the legal-guild move dressed, as always, as legal output]. Filing to keep the Appointments Committee out of the room while the petition is heard is a giveaway: the goal is the procedural posture, not the merits of the Elmakias question. Naming a Mossad chief while running a war against Iran is a case where the executive’s institutional weight should land cleanly on the executive’s side; that we are even writing this paragraph is the measure of how far the AG’s office has traveled from its constructed function.

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: The Unfinished State — The structural argument the Long Brief makes about Israel’s missing constitution and the High Court’s self-empowered review of executive appointments is the exact frame this filing operates inside — the AG’s claim that ‘court intervention cannot be avoided’ on a wartime Mossad pick is the doctrine the Long Brief named months ago, now applied to the foreign-intelligence chair.

Iranian Intelligence Buys Its Way Inside the IDF

A civilian and three IDF soldiers — some of whom approached the Iranians on their own initiative — were arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran before and after enlistment, with the documentation list including train stations, shopping centers, security cameras, and the Air Force Technical School where some of them studied. Some of the cell were paid to commit property damage as part of the same relationship.

Assessment: Tehran has graduated from running disaffected civilians out of Telegram chats to running uniformed soldiers with physical access to operational infrastructure. The Air Force Technical School, train stations, shopping centers — in other words target packaging for the next missile salvo, not idle photography. The soldiers approaching the Iranians voluntarily should keep the Shin Bet up at night [the cell being recruited is not the biggest failure mode; the cell volunteering is].

Rabbi Lando Holds the Pen on the Conscription Bill

Rabbi Dov Lando told Degel HaTorah’s Knesset members he will tell them at the start of the coming week whether to advance the conscription bill, while Minister Ofir Sofer reminded the same MKs ahead of the meeting with Lando that the existing conscription law does not have a coalition majority. Sohlberg’s June 1 enforcement deadline on draft-evader arrests is only some three weeks out.

Assessment: That a Lithuanian-yeshiva rosh yeshiva sets the legislative calendar for the State of Israel’s military service is the burden-not-shared arrangement made visible. Sofer’s reminder is the coalition acknowledging in the open that without Lando’s signal the bill dies in committee, which is the same as saying the coalition has outsourced the question of whether June 1 produces compliance or contempt to a single religious authority. Whichever direction Lando rules this week, the dissolution clock keeps running underneath the answer.

Israel and the World

Treasury Sanctions Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister as State Department Tells Baghdad to Cut Iran-Linked Militias

The US Treasury sanctioned Iraq’s deputy oil minister for participating in a scheme to help Iran sell its oil, while the State Department told the new Iraqi government to sever its relationships with Tehran-aligned militias that have struck American facilities in Iraq some six hundred times. State explicitly named the boundary problem: between Baghdad’s official apparatus and the armed groups operating under it, “no clear line currently exists.” The two moves landed as the Treasury’s $10 million bounty on al-Kabi was pre-positioned against any Coordination Framework cabinet that would entrench the militia-government fusion.

Assessment: Washington is closing the runway al-Zaidi has been walking down, and closing it from both ends — the cabinet-formation clock running on one side, sanctions and bounties running on the other [which works because Iraq’s oil ministry is where Iranian sanctions evasion gets laundered into hard currency, and Treasury just put the laundromat on notice]. The framing also makes the fourteen-point memorandum legible at the sub-state layer: a regime being asked to freeze enrichment is simultaneously being denied the oil-export workaround that funds its domestic position. The “linkage” clause that halts fighting across the region runs through Baghdad as much as through Beirut, and the State Department is now naming as much.

Reform UK’s 1,443-Seat Surge Pierces Labour’s Israel-Hostile Majority

Labour lost roughly 1,395 of the 2,200 local-authority seats it held going into Thursday’s vote, dropping control of thirty-five cities and losing Wales for the first time in a century. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK — supportive of Israel and committed to IRGC proscription in the next parliamentary session — gained 1,441 seats, rising from two to 1,443 and taking control of fourteen authorities. Starmer’s response was that “days like these do not weaken my resolve but only strengthen it.” Parliamentary elections are not due until July 2029.

Assessment: The parliamentary majority is intact for three more years; the political authority to wield it is not [which is the part of British politics the Israel desk should actually be reading]. A government already running headlong into the Nakba-Day-plus-Tommy-Robinson protest window, the Polanski Greens absorbing antisemitism investigations across thirty-plus council candidates, and an IRGC proscription Starmer pledged but has not yet delivered, just lost the terrain that makes any Israel-adjacent decision politically expensive. The partisan sort the brief tracks in the United States has a UK analogue, and Thursday’s vote is the analogue’s first electoral price tag — the moderate core that produced the bipartisan consensus on Israel for decades is the same moderate core abandoning Labour, and the realignment is the variable to watch through the IRGC proscription deadline.

Manama Arrests Forty-One IRGC-Linked as Cairo Stations Fighters on Emirati Soil

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior announced it had uncovered an IRGC-tied organization on its territory and arrested forty-one suspects, with legal proceedings already underway. Mohammed bin Zayed hosted Sisi for a tour that included the Emirati base where Egyptian fighter jets are now stationed — an Egyptian air-power presence on UAE soil that the press release did not bother to translate into the alliance language it implies. Saudi airspace remains closed to American aircraft for Project Freedom escorts, but the GCC-Egypt operational webbing underneath the headline is consolidating without Riyadh’s permission slip.

Assessment: The Gulf is doing two things at once that the Western diplomatic vocabulary is not built to read together: tightening on Iranian penetration at the police-and-prosecutor level [Manama is the front line Tehran has been working hardest, and forty-one arrests is a roll-up] while building the operational architecture — Egyptian fighters on Emirati bases, F-35 transfer paused, Saudi airspace withheld from Project Freedom — that no longer maps onto whatever the Trump fourteen-point memorandum is being asked to deliver. The Saudi normalization track and the structural realignment underneath it are not the same instrument, and the underneath one is moving faster.

Massie Carries a Fake DHS-Israel Screenshot Onto Carlson and Calls for an Investigation

Congressman Thomas Massie used a Tucker Carlson appearance to demand a congressional investigation into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s official X account, asserting it had been registered from an Israeli IP address using an app from the Israeli App Store. The screenshot driving the claim went viral last November and racked up thirty-nine million views before X’s head of product Nikita Bier confirmed that DHSgov was deliberately excluded from the location feature for security reasons and that the image was fabricated. The image lacked the gray verified-government checkmark that X applies to the account. Massie carried the claim anyway. Carlson did not push back.

Assessment: The “Israel registered the DHS account” rumor is not a fringe item — it is a sitting United States congressman, on the largest right-leaning podcast in the country, demanding a federal probe on the strength of a screenshot the platform’s own product chief has called fake. This is the MAGA-media end of the legitimacy-laundering pipeline catching up to the European institutional end we have been tracking [the same wash cycle, different soap]. Carlson’s role here is fairly clear: Massie’s claim becomes “something Tucker discussed” and travels for another year regardless of the debunk.

Iran’s Fars Names Barak Ravid an “Influence Network” Spy After His Framework Scoop

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, following remarks by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, alleged that Israeli reporter Barak Ravid is a “spy” working for an “American-Israeli influence network” and that his recent reporting on a U.S.-Iran framework deal — uranium freeze for sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, mutually reopened Hormuz — was a market-manipulation operation timed to move oil prices. Fars insisted the depressive effect on crude lasted only hours before markets rose again. The piece names Ravid by name, names the network the regime claims he serves, and converts a journalist’s sourced scoop into a foreign-intelligence accusation in the official Iranian record.

Assessment: If Ghalibaf’s faction is preparing to walk away from “unacceptable clauses,” the prerequisite is a domestic information picture in which the leak that put the framework on the public record was a hostile operation rather than a real offer. Smearing the messenger is how the regime preserves rejection as a sovereign act rather than a missed exit ramp [which is the move you make when the off-ramp is the thing you are most afraid your own population will see]. Worth tracking whether Ravid’s name reappears in IRGC-adjacent threat channels.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Lebanese parliamentary blockers ahead of State Department round — Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc has been publicly pressuring the Lebanese government to abandon next week’s third round of talks at State, with allied MPs on record demanding the delegation refuse the linkage clause. The variable is whether Aoun and Salam survive the bloc’s pressure intact and arrive at State with a delegation that can sign anything, or whether Berri’s chamber pre-empts the trip with a parliamentary instruction the cabinet cannot ignore.

Syrian air-defense reconstitution threshold — IAF officers continue to assess gradual radar and SAM rebuilds in Syrian airspace. The threshold question is whether the IDF interdicts the next visible reconstitution site this week — every additional radar accepted now is a sortie penalty paid in the round after, and the Iran offensive options Mossad and the IDF presented Netanyahu this week assume that airspace stays usable.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Project Freedom resumption decision lands inside the week — Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have reversed and reopened airbase access for U.S. forces, and Trump is considering resuming the escort operation this week if the framework window closes without a regime answer. The 24–72h trigger is whether Tehran’s response to the Witkoff memorandum arrives on time or arrives at all; resumption with Riyadh’s airspace inside the package is a different operation than the one Trump paused.

Doha-coast vessel hit and the strike-zone expansion — A commercial bulk carrier was struck this morning twenty-three nautical miles northeast of Doha, the first Iran-attributed attack outside the Strait since the exchange. If the IRGC Navy follows the Doha hit with a second outside-Strait incident inside seventy-two hours, the kinetic envelope the Witkoff memorandum was meant to freeze has already been redrawn around it, and the GCC posture Manama and Abu Dhabi are running converges around Riyadh whether the formal track ratifies it or not. LIKELY TO ESCALATE

Iranian-IDF intelligence cell — second-shoe risk — Shin Bet’s roll-up of the four-soldier ring with target packages on the Air Force Technical School and rail and shopping nodes is one cell at one moment; Tehran does not run a single recruitment line at a time. The 24–72h question is whether additional arrests follow before the next Iranian salvo prices the target packages already photographed, and whether the i24-flagged settler-involvement strand corroborates through Hebrew authoritative outlets or fades.

Diplomatic & Legal

Sumud release and deportation order — Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila are now slated for release and deportation rather than charge, with the Israeli foreign ministry confirming the disposition through Reuters. The 24–72h variable is whether the Adalah-routed defense network converts the deportation back into an open prosecution of the foreign-agent counterparty Hamas-via-PCPA, or whether the cycle closes with the flotilla figures back on the European speaking circuit by the week’s first parliamentary briefing.

Iraqi-base exposé and the censorship clock — Anat Peled’s Wall Street Journal exposé of the Israeli airbase in western Iraq is now the subject of a public Israeli social-media uproar over censorship-regulation violation, with OSINT corroboration on satellite imagery already published. The 24–72h question is whether the IDF censor and the AG’s office open a formal probe inside the week — the same week the AG is filing against the Mossad appointment — and whether the Iraqi government uses the disclosure to demand the base’s removal as a price the al-Zaidi cabinet pays for sovereignty cover.

Home Front & Politics

IDF–Mossad doctrinal split on the Iran war’s end-state — Amit Segal reports a severe and persisting dispute between the IDF and the Mossad over the war’s defining objective, with the IDF naming uranium-removal as the achievement and the Mossad naming regime collapse. The dispute lands the same week Mossad and the IDF jointly presented Netanyahu offensive options inside the framework window — whichever doctrine the cabinet ratifies decides what the next salvo is actually for, and the doctrinal gap is the one variable the framework cannot freeze.

Knesset bill to revoke Oslo commitments — A new Knesset proposal from MK Son Har-Melech moves to formally revoke the obligations Israel undertook under the Oslo Accords. With Knesset dissolution by July 27 and the coalition’s pre-election sort already opened, the key question is whether Smotrich and Levin’s allies advance the bill through preliminary reading inside the dissolution window, or whether the coalition holds it as a post-election plank.

That the regime is sitting on a fourteen-point memorandum it cannot accept and cannot reject is the picture of a regime out of moves they’re willing to take. Inside Israel, the AG’s filing tells the same story at a different altitude: the executive’s authority to staff a foreign-intelligence service in wartime is now a contested legal question, and the contest is the point. The week ahead does not need a single decisive event to matter. It is already mattering, in three theaters at once, on a clock the framework cannot freeze.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst