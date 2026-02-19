Shalom, friends.

Today reads like a systems test across three arenas: Gaza governance by hired guns, an Iran timeline that drags Israel’s civilians back into the target set, and a home front forced to prove it can function under stress.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza “Police” Plan: U.S.-backed model leans on armed anti-Hamas militias—bringing jihadists right into the tent; partners resist deployment.

Iran Readiness: Home Front Command and emergency services move to war preparation orders nationwide.

U.S. Strike Stack: Officials signal near-term strike readiness; carrier movement becomes a timing lever.

Hezbollah Targets: IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon after repeated violations.

Judea & Samaria: IDF demolishes homes tied to major attacks; Hebron action rolls up weapons suspects.

Oct. 7 Tribunal: Special military tribunal legislation advances; public trials framework locks in release restrictions.

Flood Alert: Heavy rain triggers rescues and road-closure planning; disruptions ripple into readiness.

Below : how Gaza’s “security” plan creates a second gun economy, how the Iran timeline changes Israel’s risk math, and what enforcement looks like when everything is moving at once.

As always, everyone wants outcomes without paying the cost. Gaza’s planners want “order” without disarming anyone. Tehran wants time without concessions. Israel is responding with readiness orders and enforcement—and then the weather shows up to remind everyone that real life doesn’t wait for strategy meetings.

Today's Israel Brief reads like a systems test across three arenas at once — Gaza policing handed to armed militias, an Iran timeline dragging Israeli civilians back into the target set, and a home front ordered onto war footing while floodwaters compete for the same rescue crews. The flash bullets give you the headlines. The full edition digs into why a security force built on criminal gangs creates a second gun economy Hamas can simply tax, and what readiness actually looks like when every front moves on the same morning.

Gaza doesn’t reward branding. It rewards monopoly-of-force.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe