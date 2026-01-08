Shalom, friends.

Everything is still more or less controlled but it’s compressing. Enforcement holds, while decision windows narrow from southern Lebanon to Gaza to Tehran. Outsiders keep trying to launder force problems into mechanisms, while Israel keeps insisting that sovereignty is physical.

The next inflection is unlikely to arrive as an announcement. It will arrive as a “small” incident that stops being small—so here’s the dashboard.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: IDF targets Hezbollah aerial rebuild lane; Lebanese disarmament claims diverge in real time.

Gaza: Hamas fires on IDF in the north; precision response reinforces buffer enforcement.

Hostages: Coordinated Zeitoun search for Ran Gvili z”l resumes with Hamas, PIJ, and Red Cross acting relevant.

Iran: Regime leans on missile deterrence amid unrest, rehearsing preemption logic under internal strain.

Home Front: Negev governance operation scales as murders spike.

Borders: Eastern barrier work expands with minefield clearance; doctrine shifts toward increased border control.

The West: UK policing scandal and institutional quagmires keep turning Jew-hate into “public order” management.

Below: near-term escalation triggers, enforcement patterns, and the decision pressure forming across fronts.

UK readers: I’ll be in London from January 15–22 and am open to a couple other events or private conversations—around Israel, narrative warfare, and Jewish sovereignty. If that’s of interest, hit reply.

Israel is operating in the real world—targets, corridors, borders, internal order—while adversaries and committees keep trying to rename reality into something more comfortable. Hezbollah rebuild crews remain a target set. Hamas is still shooting under “ceasefire” branding. Tehran is laying rhetorical track for preemption while friends and rivals start moving pieces.

Thursday's Israel Brief catches the moment the windows start compressing — southern Lebanon to Gaza to Tehran. Hamas shoots at troops under a ceasefire and gets answered, while it quietly taxes the aid trucks meant to stabilize the Strip. The full edition digs past the bullets into Britain's Maccabi affair as a rule-of-law stress test, the minefields from the 1960s only now being cleared, and why Iran's blackout is a license, not a glitch.

A ceasefire that Hamas uses to shoot at troops is not a ceasefire.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe