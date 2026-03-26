Shalom, friends.

The war’s fourth week is compressing — diplomatically, operationally, and politically — into a window measured in days, not weeks. Netanyahu ordered an intensification of strikes against Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure because he believes Trump could announce a halt before the job is done. Tehran responded by listing demands no American president could realistically accept and insisting Hezbollah be wrapped into any deal. In southern Lebanon, IDF troops proved what Israeli commanders long suspected. The Lebanese army lied about disarming Hezbollah. And the infrastructure the IDF is now demolishing was supposed to have been dismantled long ago. At home, the budget vote that determines whether elections come early reaches the Knesset floor today. Let’s track where each of these threads leads.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

48-hour strike surge: Netanyahu orders IDF to accelerate destruction of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs before a possible Trump-imposed halt; U.S. and Israel grant temporary immunity to two senior Iranian officials for diplomatic contact.

Tehran’s impossible demands: Iran insists on base closures, war reparations, Hormuz sovereignty, and Hezbollah’s inclusion in any deal — conditions designed to be rejected.

Lebanese army deception exposed: IDF discovers intact Hezbollah infrastructure in El-Khiam the LAF reported cleared; Defense Minister Katz orders “root treatment” modeled on Gaza’s Yellow Line.

Caspian Sea strikes sever Russia-Iran pipeline: Bandar Anzali port attack destroyed naval assets and disrupted the sanctions-evasion corridor that moved 300,000 artillery shells to Moscow in 2023.

Budget vote today: NIS 850 billion budget reaches the plenum; failure by March 31 triggers elections Netanyahu’s coalition would lose at 51 projected seats.

Agmon resigns over anti-Mizrachi slurs: Netanyahu’s spokesman and acting chief of staff quits after Channel 12 exposé — second gatekeeper lost in wartime.

Gulf states break with Arab League: UAE publicly attacks Arab inaction on Iranian aggression; Emirati and Kuwaiti voices predict post-war normalization rush with Israel.

Herzog to Europe — you’re next: President warns European inaction on Iran is strategic negligence, citing 4,000-km missile demonstrated to Diego Garcia.

The dominant dynamic today is misaligned clocks. Every actor in this war is operating on a different timeline — and each one believes their clock is the one that matters. Netanyahu’s 48-hour surge assumes the military window could close soon. Tehran’s maximalist demands assume pain tolerance outlasts precision strikes. Trump’s immunity gesture assumes four days of diplomatic theater can produce what four weeks of bombing haven’t. The budget vote assumes coalition arithmetic holds for one more Thursday. The friction between these unsynchronized timetables is where the next phase of the war gets decided.

Every actor in this war is running a different clock, and each believes theirs is the one that matters — Netanyahu's 48-hour strike surge, Tehran's maximalist demands, Trump's four days of diplomatic theater. Today's Israel Brief tracks the friction between those unsynchronized timetables, which is where the next phase gets decided. Below the flash bullets: what IDF troops found in El-Khiam that the Lebanese army swore wasn't there, the Caspian Sea strike that quietly did more to Russia's arms pipeline than two years of sanctions, and what an anti-Mizrachi resignation tells you about who runs Netanyahu's office in wartime.

The Lebanese army lied about disarming Hezbollah.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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