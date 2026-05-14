Shalom, friends.

Ofir Katz filed the dissolution bill yesterday with every coalition faction signed on. Two September dates sit on the board. The House Committee Katz himself chairs holds the pen on which one. The cabinet told Zamir two weeks ago to bring back the plan for a deeper Lebanon maneuver. The IRGC grabbed a tanker off Fujairah this morning. The coalition is dissolving with three active fronts running hot and the haredi-draft enforcement deadline landing inside the campaign.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Dissolution bill filed: Katz submits with every coalition faction signed on, and September 1 or September 15 sit on the board. See Inside Israel.

Degel HaTorah forecloses: Landau’s faction refuses the continuity amendment, locking the next coalition into starting from zero on exemption. See Inside Israel.

Fujairah seizure: The IRGC boards a commercial tanker 70 km off Fujairah and turns it toward Iranian waters. See The War Today.

Beijing visit, Iran talks dead: Trump arrives at Xi’s table with US-Iran talks collapsed and the New York Times naming Chinese arms talks through third countries. See The War Today.

Cabinet to Zamir: Plan the deeper Lebanon maneuver. The IAF burns 40 Hezbollah targets in 24 hours. See The War Today.

Nahal Oz commander eliminated: The IDF kills the Nukhba operative who walked through the Nahal Oz wire on October 7, alongside a senior Nukhba figure. See The War Today.

The wartime UAE visit confirmed: The PMO puts Netanyahu’s March trip to MBZ on the record, with Mossad and Shin Bet coordination underneath. See Israel and the World.

The Mashiach patch: Zamir disciplines a Nahal soldier and gets a religious-Zionist parents’ association letter back inside the campaign window. See Inside Israel.

Sarah Lawrence rejects J Street U: The first such rejection in the org’s history compresses the partisan-sort curve inside one election cycle. See Israel and the World.

Britain’s Saturday: Four thousand Met officers, a Nakba march, a Tommy Robinson rally and an FA Cup final on the same afternoon. See Israel and the World.

Below: what Likud filing its own dissolution bill costs Netanyahu next to what it costs the opposition, why the cabinet’s standing-plan instruction to Zamir converts perishability into a calendar question, what the wartime UAE visit tells Riyadh that the Lavan record could not, and what the Sarah Lawrence rejection of a two-state Jewish campus group does to the sorting curve we have been calibrating against for two years.

The cabinet’s instruction to Zamir converts the perishability question into a calendar question. Every week the Litani-north stockpile sits unfinished enlarges the mess the September government will inherit. Every week Hamas runs the FPV production cycle inside the Yellow Line is the same. Tehran has chosen ship-grabs and ultimatums. Beijing reads the room publicly and resupplies privately [quelle surprise]. Jerusalem has chosen to run the election in front of the answer.

The War Today

IRGC Seizes a Tanker Off Fujairah as Trump Lands in Beijing With the Blockade Still On

The IRGC boarded a commercial vessel 70 kilometers northeast of Fujairah this morning and turned it toward Iranian waters, per the UK Maritime Trade Operations advisory. It is the first overt Iranian seizure in the Gulf since the Hormuz blockade went up. Araghchi’s parallel statement that the strait “remains open for ships that coordinate with the Iranian navy” supplied the protection-racket framing. The Royal Navy moved HMS Dragon and a Typhoon escort into the corridor within hours. Trump, in Beijing with Xi, said the US blockade stays and “they have no money.” Rubio publicly asked Beijing to lean on Tehran over Gulf actions. The New York Times reported mid-visit that Chinese firms have been negotiating arms transfers to Iran through third countries, with US intelligence split on whether any have already moved. Energy Secretary Wright told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Iran is “weeks” from weapons-grade enrichment off the existing 60-percent stockpile. Rubio called the standoff “irreconcilable.” US-Iran talks collapsed over the weekend after Tehran demanded a permanent ceasefire, sanctions relief, and US recognition of Iranian control of the strait before any nuclear concession. The PMO confirmed Netanyahu’s secret March visit to Mohamed bin Zayed during Operation Roaring Lion. Mossad chief Barnea and Shin Bet head Zini each made covert UAE visits in March and April to coordinate strikes and Iron Dome deployments. Amir Tsarfati flagged that Kharg Island oil exports stopped for the first time since the war began, with storage tanks visibly full on satellite. A heavy explosion was reported in Shiraz overnight, origin unknown. The Senate split for the seventh time on a Democratic war-powers resolution to constrain the operation, with Murkowski, Collins, and Paul crossing.

Assessment: Tehran’s price for “talks” is the surrender of the predicate the war was fought to establish: no enrichment ceiling, no Hormuz freedom of navigation, no acknowledgment that the IRGC’s regional networks are anything but legitimate state instruments. The regime is testing whether Trump’s Beijing trip is a buffer it can run out. The Gulf record landing this week — Riyadh, Kuwait City, and Abu Dhabi each named as operational participants, with Barnea and Zini’s coordination travel on the page — closes the deniable middle the regime was using to claim Hormuz as a bilateral US-Iran affair. The Fujairah seizure is what we have been tracking as the cornered-regime externalization play, except Tehran has now run out of soft targets and has gone back to the ship-grab template it last reached for in 2019, when the strait had no Israeli air force and no US Ohio-class submarine sitting in the Mediterranean. The SNSC six-to-eight-week ceiling we have been calibrating against is the variable Xi was supposed to relax in Beijing [the relaxation does not seem to be arriving].

Cabinet Tells Zamir to Plan a Deeper Lebanon Maneuver as the IAF Burns 40 Hezbollah Targets in 24 Hours

The cabinet, roughly two weeks ago, reportedly instructed Chief of Staff Zamir to bring back plans for an expanded maneuver in Lebanon, past the current security strip and into the depth where Hezbollah’s reconstitution is happening. Ministers concede that a return to active fighting is a matter of timing. The IDF struck more than forty Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon over the past twenty-four hours — weapons depots, loaded launchers, command buildings, and the operators alongside them — with parallel drone strikes on vehicles on the coastal highway twenty kilometers south of Beirut. The Lebanese health ministry, which like Hamas does not distinguish combatants from civilians, claimed twelve dead including two children. IDF evacuation warnings for eight Bekaa and southern villages preceded the wave. An IAF aircraft intercepted an aerial target over Misgav Am. A second hostile-aircraft alert ran the same morning. Givati’s Sabar Battalion, in a rare on-record briefing from al-Khiam, framed the Hezbollah fiber-optic drone campaign as a tactical problem rather than a strategic threat. The brigade revealed a 25-meter-deep tunnel command center beneath a Khiam clothing store, which is the operational answer to anyone asking why the IDF will not leave. UNIFIL went on the record with five separate Hezbollah drone strikes on its compounds between May 5 and 12. Hezbollah leader Qassem ordered an end to the Israel-Lebanon direct track in a written message to operatives, calling Israeli-American intent “Greater Israel annexation.” The third round of Washington talks opens tomorrow at the State Department, with IDF Brig.-Gen. Amichai Levin joining the Israeli delegation for the first military-to-military session, days before the three-week ceasefire Trump announced expires. Ambassador Leiter, in a Walla interview, laid out the Israeli disarmament plan publicly: IDF enforcement or nowhere, as we have been tracking from Huckabee.

Assessment: The cabinet’s instruction to plan the deeper maneuver lands the perishability question in one frame. Every additional week the Litani-north stockpile sits unfinished is another week of fiber-optic-drone iteration and tunnel restoration the IDF will pay for in soldiers and civilians once the operation reopens. Qassem’s break-the-talks message is the field’s own admission that the Washington track is producing the disarmament floor Hezbollah cannot accept [the rare case where the hostile actor delivers the framing on its own]. All of which is to say, the ceasefire is a unit of fire control for the IDF and a reconstitution window for Hezbollah. Givati’s “tactical problem” framing on the drone campaign is the right register for troops on the line and the wrong register for the budget conversation. Four soldiers and a civilian dead since April 17, from a weapon system the Defense Ministry solicited countermeasures for nearly two years late, is not what the IDF should be inviting reporters to call manageable.

IDF Eliminates the Nukhba Commander Who Infiltrated Nahal Oz as Southern Command Builds the Plan to Go Back In

The IDF and Shin Bet announced today that an Israeli Air Force strike on May 6, near the Yellow Line in Gaza, killed Hamza Sharabasi, a commander in Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion who infiltrated the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, where IDF soldiers were killed and abducted. The IDF released a photo placing Sharabasi inside the Nahal Oz protected shelter during the massacre. Azzam al-Hayya, a Nukhba operative described as recently holding “a key role” in the organization, was killed in the same strike. The Southern Command is rebuilding the Gaza fighting plan and that Division 98 has been transferred south in preparation, with the operational timing tied to whether the Iran ceasefire holds. Col. Omri Mashiah, commander of the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade, told local security coordinators from the envelope kibbutzim that “the final word has not yet been said” and that “there is a chance fighting will resume because Hamas has not yet been disarmed.” That is the working-officer signal the political layer has not delivered. Hamas’s domestic monthly production is at roughly hundreds of explosive devices, mortars, and anti-tank rockets, with simultaneous IDF surveillance and training cycles running under the ceasefire. Hamas operatives turned back Gazan contractors trying to begin construction on Kushner’s “New Rafah” project the day after CMCC-IDF coordination cleared the work. Mladenov, the Gaza “Peace Council” envoy, met Netanyahu in Jerusalem and described the ceasefire as “far from perfect” with “very serious” violations every day. Zamir, in a parallel northern Samaria tour, said “there is no containment, only initiative” and confirmed the IDF “is prepared to renew fighting if required” across every arena.

Assessment: Two and a half years after October 7, the IDF is still working through the target deck of named operatives who walked through the Nahal Oz wire, and the man who did it was still working last week, on the ceasefire side of the Yellow Line, planning attacks on the soldiers holding the line. That is the answer to anyone treating the Yellow Line as a stable boundary the Trump plan can build around. Southern Command’s plan-rebuild and the Mashiah message are the field telling the political layer that the diplomatic window the cabinet has been running has compounded against the rebuild every additional week, and the FPV-tier production cycle inside the window is the cost of the deferral [the price of buying time on the Gaza renewal is being paid in Sha’ar HaNegev shelters and a Nukhba commander still on the operating side of the line at the moment of his elimination]. Mladenov’s “violations every day” carries the same content as the Channel 13 intelligence document: the Trump ceasefire is functioning as a Hamas reconstitution permit because nothing on its operational side prevents Hamas from rebuilding in the half of Gaza it still holds. We continue to read cabinet authorization for the Gaza renewal as conditional on the Iran arc, and as the Iran arc sharpens upward this week, the predicate for keeping Gaza on hold weakens with it.

Inside Israel

The Coalition Files Its Own Dissolution Bill as Degel HaTorah Forecloses the Next Government’s Exemption Math

Coalition chair Ophir Katz filed the Knesset dissolution bill yesterday with every coalition faction signed on. Two election dates sit on the board: September 1 and September 15. The move is a defensive seizure of the calendar. Rabbi Dov Landau told Degel HaTorah on May 13 to vote dissolution. The faction then went further. Degel HaTorah notified coalition management it will refuse the continuity-law amendment on the draft-exemption bill. Whichever government takes office in September will begin haredi-exemption legislation from a clean sheet. Shas remains the swing. Aryeh Deri’s “a government only if Torah-learners’ status is resolved” commits Shas to nothing on the dissolution vote itself. Simcha Rothman is rushing the AG-role-split bill toward a vote before the session ends. The appointments-control bill has been pulled. Netanyahu opened his campaign with a video splicing IAF footage to Trump’s congressional praise. Bennett and Lapid launched their merged Together party at a Tel Aviv rally drawing 3,500. Bennett called for dissolution and a written constitution. Eisenkot answered with an “Abu Yair” parody clip.

Assessment: Degel HaTorah refusing the continuity amendment is the move that matters most past the dissolution vote itself. The faction is locking the next coalition into starting from zero on haredi exemption. The haredi public will pay for that if Sohlberg’s June 1 enforcement deadline lands inside the campaign with no statute backstop. Likud submitting the dissolution bill is the coalition refusing to hand the opposition a vote-of-no-confidence victory image [Sept 1 versus Sept 15 is the school-calendar question — Sept 1 is the first day of classes, and the House Committee that picks the date is chaired by Katz]. Rothman accelerating the AG-split bill reads against Baharav-Miara’s posture this week. Her office passed sealed envelopes to Bagatz on the Gofman appointment. Her ruling against the activation-affair statement scope got reversed in court yesterday. The coalition is trying to bank a structural change against the AG’s office. That office has run interference at every appointment this term. Whether they get it through before the session ends is the question.

📚 Long Brief: From Deferment to Duty — Degel HaTorah’s refusal of the continuity amendment on the draft-exemption bill — locking the September government into starting from zero on haredi service — is the universal-service framework this Long Brief develops as a state-capacity question, with the Tal Law history and the Sohlberg enforcement deadline now landing inside the campaign window.

Zamir Disciplines the Sa-Nur Nahal Soldier Over a Messiah Patch as the Brigade’s Parents Write Back

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was touring the Northern Samaria sector that includes Sa-Nur. He found a Nahal infantryman wearing a “Mashiach” patch and ordered the soldier to thirty days of confinement. The brigade commander received a formal command rebuke. The brigade’s parents’ association wrote to Zamir and to the commander calling the move “the patch police.” Their letter asked how the Chief of Staff can be photographed alongside figures who led refusal calls. They asked the same Chief of Staff why he came down hard on a soldier connecting to tradition. Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and several Likud and Religious Zionism MKs demanded the soldier’s release. They called for Zamir to walk the punishment back. Zamir’s instruction to subordinates: “discipline is a basic value.”

Assessment: Zamir is enforcing the uniform-as-uniform rule against a Nahal unit. The unit’s religious-Zionist composition has carried the IDF’s hardest infantry fighting for two years running. The move is consistent on the merits. Political and religious display on the uniform has been an order-of-the-day question since 2023. The same Ramatkal pulled a flag patch off a soldier last Yom Yerushalayim eve for the same reason. The cost is political [the families flagging the asymmetry between Zamir’s treatment of refusal-call figures and his treatment of a Mashiach patch in the same week are not wrong about the optics]. The IDF cannot really afford a religious-Zionist parents’ association running an open letter campaign right now. The coalition figures asking for the soldier’s release are reading the Haredi-draft fight and the reserve pinch fight as one.

Tira Indictment Names Photographing of Shayetet 13 as the Iranian Assignment

The State Prosecutor’s Office indicted Ahmed Daas, a truck driver from Tira. The charge: espionage in wartime on behalf of the Iranian regime. The indictment describes an online recruitment by an Iranian operative. Daas then photographed the Shayetet 13 naval-commando base, the Hadera power station, Israeli port facilities, and additional defense buildings. His messages back to the handler included two lines the indictment quotes verbatim. “I want this to be the first target.” And: “I’m waiting for results at the place I sent.” Separately, Border Police arrested an Israeli national at the Jordan crossing with suitcases of cash. Police describe a terror-financing pipeline involving hundreds of millions of shekels. The cash moved through an Israeli currency-exchange business, converted to dollars, and returned same-day across the border.

Assessment: The indictment is the latest of the Iranian-recruited Israeli-Arab cases we have been tracking. The pattern is well-established by now, and the prosecutor’s office is treating it as foreign-intelligence work. The handler’s messages name an attack timeline the indictment now freezes in writing [though Tehran is still running the recruitment campaign Khamenei’s intelligence cell rebuilt after the 2025 and earlier 2026 decapitations]. The Jordan-border cash bust runs on a separate vector and a separate network. Same enforcement gap closing slowly. The accountability move sits in the charge-sheet language. Naming a specific Iranian handler treats the act as state intelligence. Which is the frame that makes a sentence at the high end possible.

Israel and the World

Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Surfaces as the Abraham Accords’ Wartime Test

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed yesterday that Netanyahu visited the UAE during the Iran war and met President Mohamed bin Zayed. The PMO called it a “historic breakthrough.” Israeli reporting names parallel visits by the Mossad chief and the Shin Bet head. Iron Dome batteries and crews deployed to assist UAE air defense during the war. Security coordination against Iran was the substance underneath the bilateral. The Emirati Foreign Ministry pushed back this morning. Its statement insists relations operate inside the “well-known and declared” Abraham Accords framework. The MFA called the reports “unfounded, unless published by the official authorized bodies.” US Ambassador Huckabee framed the moment to Gulf capitals as a choice — the UAE is “the example that will come to Israel when Israel needs help.”

Assessment: Abu Dhabi’s denial puts the bilateral on the record by daring Jerusalem to prove it. Jerusalem proved it. The Accords held under wartime conditions the Saudi normalization arc has never been pressure-tested against, and they held while operational coordination against Iran ran underneath the diplomatic surface. [Which is what the Accords were structurally for. The Gulf-state visibility cost is the price MBZ paid to keep the Iron Dome batteries.] Huckabee’s framing tells Riyadh nothing the Fujairah and Lavan record didn’t already tell it.

Trump Lands in Beijing as the China-Iran Supply Line Stays Open

Trump arrived in Beijing yesterday for the summit with Xi Jinping. The Iran arc has been calibrated against this meeting for weeks. New York Times reporting names Chinese companies in active talks with Iran on covert arms transfers. Middle East Eye separately tracked Chinese-linked vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz hours before Trump’s plane landed. Vance, at a White House press conference, said Witkoff and Kushner have been working the Arab channel and claimed progress in the nuclear talks. The Iran-US framework window closed last week with mutual rejection on the table.

Assessment: Beijing is reading the room publicly and resupplying Tehran privately, and the ships timed to summit eve are the visible half of that posture. Xi’s $400 billion, 25-year Iran corridor sits underneath every commitment he might make to Trump on Tehran’s compliance — which is why we’ve been tracking the visit as a buy of time. Vance’s “progress” line is the kind of language a White House produces when direct negotiations have collapsed and mediator messaging through Witkoff and the Arab counterparts is what’s left. [The line telegraphs patience to the Gulf. Its forecast value is closer to zero.]

Western Jurisdictions Compound the IRGC Designation Map

The Dominican Republic designated the IRGC and Hezbollah as terror organizations yesterday under the Inter-American Convention against Terrorism. Eight US senators across both parties wrote to UK counterparts pressing Westminster to schedule the IRGC proscription vote under the Tackling State Threats framework. The letter named every parliamentary delay as another day the IRGC evades combined Anglo-American sanctions. In Brooklyn federal court, an Iranian-naturalized US citizen pleaded guilty to running a years-long smuggling pipeline through Turkey and Mexico. The defendant moved Iranian nationals into the US, including at least one IRGC operative later detained by Border Patrol. The operative reportedly admitted to assignments in Iran and Malaysia. Canada Border Services blocked UK activist Andrew Feinstein for the second time over October 7 denial. Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution published a dedicated dossier on “secular pro-Palestinian extremism.” The BfV named the PFLP and BDS as relevant actors. It identified “from the river to the sea” and the cut-watermelon iconography as marks of extremism.

Assessment: Western jurisdictions are converting the abstract Trump 2026 Counter-Terror Strategy framing of “NATO members serving as financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists” into named designations, border-enforcement decisions, federal prosecutions, and intelligence-service dossiers. [The German BfV calling a watermelon an extremism symbol is the same agency that took three years to admit the protests were extremist at all. Better late than never, I suppose.] The UK floor vote is the gap inside the picture. An American bipartisan letter does not move Westminster’s calendar by itself — it does put the cost of the delay on the published record for the next vote count.

Britain’s Saturday Becomes the Stress Test the Met Has Been Drilling For

The Metropolitan Police announced the largest London public-order operation in recent years for Saturday. Four thousand officers, helicopters, dog units, armed reserve. The Nakba Day march and a Tommy Robinson “Unite the Kingdom” rally will draw 80,000 people on the same afternoon as the FA Cup at Wembley. Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman called the operation “unprecedented.” The terror threat level is “severe.” The CST and Hatzola sit alongside the 100-officer Jewish protection unit stood up earlier this month. Inside the same arc, the Met charged 31-year-old Dominique Charles-Turner with the East London Central Synagogue arson. He is the tenth person charged across the wave. That wave began with the Golders Green ambulance arsons in March and ran through the Finchley Reform attempt, the Kenton firebombing, and the Golders Green stabbing claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. The lagging indicator showed up Sunday. 1,200 British Jews walked through StoneX Stadium for the Jewish Agency’s aliyah fair, past Met officers, CST volunteers, and Israeli security, while 20,000 others rallied against Jew-hate outside Downing Street. Last year’s 742 UK aliyah figure was the highest since the mid-1980s. Jewish residents of Devon and Cornwall, the JC reports, are now hiding their identity in public. In France, nine CTeen teens told Ambassador Charles Kushner the same thing at his Faubourg Saint-Honore residence. One wouldn’t take an embassy letter explaining his absence because his classmates cannot know he is Jewish.

Assessment: The UK “moratorium” window resolves this weekend as a directional binary, with no moratorium and the state deciding that banning the Nakba march carries higher political cost than policing it. We’ve tracked the Foreign Office moving on the substance of the Iranian-proxy proscription question without waiting for the label. Saturday is the same calculation at street level [4,000 officers is what it costs to keep one weekend from turning into the precedent]. Aliyah at 742 from a community of roughly 295,000 is the leading edge of the curve. The Blakes, the Lowys, and the unnamed Israeli woman who said “it really feels like just before World War II” are the visible end of a managed contraction every European Jewish community already knows. Jewish identity-suppression has become the default coping mechanism in two of Europe’s largest Jewish communities. The institutional response — Kushner’s kippot, Mottal’s 120 CTeen chapters, the CST’s volunteers — keeps the floor under it while the ceiling continues to fall.

The American Partisan Sort Compresses

Sarah Lawrence’s student senate rejected a J Street U chapter as comparable to “a white supremacist organization.” It is the first such rejection in J Street’s history. The appeal was also denied, and President Crystal Collins Judd declined to invoke her bylaw authority to intervene. The same day, the Anti-Defamation League’s civil-rights arm called the “Drop Hillel” campaign, now active across multiple campuses, an attack on Jewish identity itself. The DOJ has sent a letter to the NYPD flagging federal action on the anti-Israel mob outside the New York Times building. A Long Island school district paid $125,000 to settle a lawsuit over the erasure of pro-Palestinian student art. On the right flank, a Kentucky GOP primary ad from Hold the Line PAC tarred Republican mega-donor Paul Singer with a rainbow-overlaid Star of David. The ad accused him of bringing “trans madness to Kentucky.” Singer’s foundation cut the $1 million check that hardened Tree of Life after the 2018 shooting. Senator Rand Paul’s 33-year-old son, William, accosted Rep. Mike Lawler at a Capitol Hill bar Tuesday night with a ten-minute antisemitic tirade. Jews “stealing Iran’s land,” Singer “serving Israeli interests,” the recommendation that Lawler watch more Tucker Carlson. Inside the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s leadership summit in Washington, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said anti-Zionism “blurs into antisemitism” [get glasses, it’s not blurry, they’re the same] and pushed his party to police its own flank. Hakeem Jeffries called the Nonprofit Security Grant Program’s $300 million “woefully underfunded” and asked for $1 billion, naming the Iran war’s $29 billion price tag as the comparison. Brian Goldsmith launched a Senate bid in California’s 24th on a fight-antisemitism platform. Micah Lasher hired Morris Katz, Mamdani’s media consultant, for the NY-12 race covering the country’s largest Jewish electorate. George Soros’s Open Society Foundations pledged $30 million over three years against antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate. The Jewish portion routes through Nexus, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable, and Bend the Arc. None of the grantees commits the working definition to recognize antizionism as Jew-hate.

Assessment: Recognizing a pro-Palestinian, two-state Jewish campus group as “white supremacist” on the progressive flank is the partisan-sort thesis arriving where we said it was arriving, faster. Today’s progressive-flank exclusion of even J Street confirms the direction [and confirms that even the “good Jews” are still, well, you know, Jews. But sure, this time history will give a different result to the same equation]. Jeffries asking for $1 billion is two years of NSGP underfunding meeting the actual threat curve [the same Paul Singer whose foundation hardened Tree of Life in 2018 is now the Star-of-David target in a Kentucky primary spot]. The partisan-sort cuts the other way too. Twenty-seven Republican governors signed the RGA antisemitism statement; zero Democratic ones have. The Kentucky ad and the Rand-Paul-son bar episode name what the right flank is metabolizing in real time. OSF’s $30 million parked at Nexus and the JCPA is the structural fight we’ve been calling out all this time. Institutions whose working definition of antisemitism excludes antizionism cannot defend Jews against the political antisemitism Isaac Zarfati just diagnosed in the JC.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

Israel Hayom: Seven Golani soldiers contracted tick-borne “cave fever” inside south Lebanon and were evacuated for treatment. The vector is endemic to the underground spaces the brigade is operating inside.

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: Canada barred Iran’s football federation president Mehdi Taj last month over IRGC ties. Rubio’s matching US policy now stands between Team Melli and the World Cup, with FIFA asked to override it.

Jerusalem Post: Turkey’s PKK peace process has stalled since the Iran war broke out, both sides waiting the other out. Ankara also quashed a US-Israeli plan to back a Kurdish ground invasion of Iran from Iraq.

Jerusalem Post: The World Food Programme halved emergency food aid in Syria to 650,000 from 1.3 million recipients. The agency named US aid cuts under Trump as the cause, with 7.2 million Syrians still food-insecure.

Public Diplomacy & Media

Israel Hayom: FC Barcelona issued a formal apology to its Israeli supporter community over Lamine Yamal raising a Palestinian flag at the club’s title parade, after the 18-year-old asked an onlooker to pass him the flag and coach Hansi Flick declined to disavow it. Gazans painted Yamal’s portrait holding the flag on the rubble of a building in Shati refugee camp.

Domestic & Law

JNS: The cabinet approved converting the former UNRWA Jerusalem headquarters into an IDF museum, timed to Yom Yerushalayim — a building that for decades housed the agency built around the right of return becomes a building that houses the army that prevented it.

Times of Israel: Police and Shin Bet will indict Dawas Hassoun for the deliberate March ramming that killed eighteen-year-old Yehuda Sherman z”l in Beit Imrin, after reclassifying the incident from accident to nationalist attack. His son also faces indictment after a search of the family home turned up a submachine gun and a hunting rifle.

Walla News: A man in his forties was shot dead in Netanya last night, bringing the 2026 murder count to 116 — the Arab-sector crime wave the previous government promised to break and this one inherited unbroken.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Jerusalem Post: The Defense Ministry signed Elbit subsidiary Cyclone to a $34 million contract for external fuel tanks on the F-35I “Adir” — the first F-35 fleet anywhere to fly with them, with the stealth tradeoff still to be measured in testing.

Globes: Bank Hapoalim posted NIS 2.1 billion in Q1 net profit despite the new bank surtax — down 13 percent year-on-year, with half going out as dividend, which is what the surtax was supposed to bite into.

Times of Israel: Lufthansa group and Wizz Air will resume Tel Aviv flights after a three-month wartime suspension, following EASA’s advisory softening — the foreign carriers come back when their insurers’ war-risk pricing does, which is the civilian arc to watch as Hormuz settles.

Culture, Religion & Society

Jerusalem Post: Archaeologists working near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel surfaced a hewn tunnel of unknown age and purpose on the eve of Jerusalem Day, packed with centuries of accumulated sewage that will eventually date itself out under analysis. Another reminder that the ground under this country keeps producing receipts for the Jewish claim faster than the institutions denying it can issue new denials.

Jewish Journal: Four decades in, the Klezmatics — the Yiddish-revival band that built klezmer into a working postwar diaspora idiom — get profiled as the music for the moment we are actually living in, not the one the institutional Jewish establishment was insisting we lived in eighteen months ago.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

IDF counter-drone meeting on the calendar this week — The IDF began field-testing counter-drone systems ahead of a senior-leadership meeting on the rising drone threat. The meeting is the budget conversation Givati’s “manageable” framing was meant to forestall.

Lebanon’s UNSC letter accuses Iran of diplomatic-cover IRGC operations — Beirut filed a Security Council letter accusing Iran of using diplomatic cover to run IRGC operations on Lebanese soil. The letter lands the day before the third Washington round opens at State. The Lebanese state is on the record against Tehran while the disarmament floor sits inside the room.

Gaza & Southern Theater

Deir al-Balah East evacuation reads as a Yellow Line expansion — IDF orders pushed eastern Deir al-Balah residents 500 meters west of Salah al-Din Road overnight. The evacuated band sits well off the current Yellow Line. If it holds 72 hours, the line has moved without the cabinet vote.

Hamas-opponent militia stages an open drill in Rafah — Anti-Hamas Popular Forces militiamen ran a parade-ground exercise inside Rafah on camera. An armed Gazan faction is operating openly on the IDF-controlled side of the Yellow Line. The war has produced its first credible challenger to Hamas’s force monopoly.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Pakistan-Saudi defense pact courts Qatar and Turkey — Pakistan’s defense minister said publicly that Qatar and Turkey are close to joining last year’s Saudi-Pakistan defense alliance. A four-state Sunni-bloc pact forming during an active Iran war sits underneath the Reuters and WSJ Saudi-Kuwait-UAE disclosures.

Iran demands Kuwait release four IRGC officers — Iran’s foreign minister demanded the immediate release of four Iranians detained in Kuwait. Iranian outlets name them as IRGC officers caught in the Bubiyan infiltration. Tehran is putting the retaliation predicate on the public record while Trump is in Beijing.

Two drone strikes on Iranian opposition camp north of Erbil — Drones hit an Iranian-opposition camp north of Erbil overnight. The camp’s sponsors and the strike’s origin are unconfirmed. Iraqi Kurdistan is back inside the Iran-arc shooting envelope while al-Zaidi’s cabinet runway is still half-consumed.

IRGC anti-helicopter drills inside Tehran — The IRGC ran anti-helicopter drills inside the capital. The exercise rehearses against the helicopter-insert profile Roaring Lion used in June. Tehran is preparing for the operation it expects Israel to repeat.

Home Front & Politics

Sohlberg’s June 1 enforcement deadline lands inside the dissolution window — Sohlberg’s enforcement deadline against haredi draft-evaders falls June 1, between next week’s dissolution vote and either election date. If Degel HaTorah’s continuity-amendment refusal holds, the deadline arrives with no statute backstop and the High Court ruling running live.

Netanyahu is betting the electorate will return him a government with the mandate to finish what this one started. The electorate is carrying three active fronts, the Gulf record now public, and Englman’s cardiogram on the table. Every Israeli election since the 1977 upheaval has answered on the security axis. Much to come and soon.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst