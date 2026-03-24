Shalom, friends.

The war entered a new phase overnight — not because anything on the battlefield changed direction, but because the diplomatic track lurched into public view before anyone agreed on what it contains. Trump says Iran accepted zero enrichment. Tehran says no talks occurred. Pakistan is booking conference rooms in Islamabad. Meanwhile, the IDF crossed the 70% mark on Iran’s ballistic launcher fleet, Radwan commandos surrendered south of the Litani, and the Knesset spent some of its last working hours before a month’s recess expanding rabbinical court jurisdiction while citizens cycled through shelters. Here’s where things stand.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran launcher fleet: IDF reports 330 of 470 ballistic launchers destroyed; daily fire drops from 90 to roughly 10.

Tehran strikes: Over 100 munitions hit IRGC headquarters, Quds Force bases, and weapons manufacturing sites overnight.

Diplomacy or theater: Trump claims Iran agreed to zero enrichment; Tehran denies any contact; Islamabad talks possible this week.

Radwan surrender: Hezbollah commandos captured south of the Litani — entered from the Beqaa at the start of the war, contradicting LAF control claims.

Hamas rebuilds: Armed operatives tax 4,200 weekly truck convoys in Gaza, refurbish tunnels, and recruit — while Israel’s attention stays on Iran.

Budget clears committee: NIS 850 billion budget heads to Thursday plenum vote; Smotrich shed dairy reform and halved the bank tax to secure coalition support.

Rabbinical courts expanded: Knesset passed arbitration bill 65-41 in wartime vote; legislature recesses Tuesday until May.

Houthis mobilize: Five-front reinforcement since March 15; Saudi Arabia working to keep them out of the war.

European Jew-hate campaign: Dutch police foil fourth synagogue attack this month; Iran-linked Ashab Al Yamin continues cross-border operations.

The military clock runs in Israel’s favor: launchers are disappearing, fire rates are collapsing, and IRGC command infrastructure is being dismantled compound by compound. The diplomatic clock is accelerating in the opposite direction — Trump wants this wrapped by April 9 and is building an off-ramp whether Jerusalem designed one or not. The domestic clock is the wildcard: a budget vote Thursday, a Knesset dark until May, and Hamas quietly rebuilding the thing the war was supposed to end. Three clocks, three tempos, one government trying to manage all of them at once.

Three clocks, three tempos, one government trying to manage all of them — that is today's Israel Brief. The military clock runs in Israel's favor as launchers disappear and fire rates collapse. The diplomatic clock runs the other way, with Trump building an off-ramp Jerusalem did not design. The full edition digs past the flash bullets into the 15% tariff Hamas now levies on 4,200 weekly truck convoys, the Radwan commandos who surrendered south of the Litani and exposed the Lebanese army's control as fiction, and the naval mines in the Strait that few are tracking.

Hamas is rebuilding in plain sight because nobody is stopping it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe