Shalom, friends.

Day 11 of Operation Roaring Lion and the war is pulling in several directions at once. Iran tried to weaponize Hormuz — the one lever with global reach it still controls — and Trump destroyed the mine-laying fleet before the threat could mature. Hezbollah put a precision missile through Israel’s air defense net near Beit Shemesh without triggering a siren, and the IDF’s public acknowledgment of the failure is a sign of institutional health. Inside the coalition, Netanyahu stripped the budget of the politically explosive items — dairy reform, draft law, civilian benefits — to get war funding through the Knesset. The operational tempo is holding. The domestic costs are compounding.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hormuz mined: Iran deployed naval mines in the strait; Trump destroyed 10 mine-laying boats within hours and warned of consequences “never seen before.”

French-led escort coalition: Macron announced eight frigates and two carriers for a defensive mission to reopen Hormuz; the Netherlands committed a frigate.

Iran’s repression apparatus fracturing: Basij paramilitaries discarding phones, mid-level commanders seeking exit strategies, Ilam Province’s internal security infrastructure largely dismantled by the IAF.

Mojtaba’s $3 billion shadow empire: The new supreme leader’s hidden financial network creeps across London, Frankfurt, and the Gulf — though partially frozen by British sanctions.

Hezbollah missile penetrates air defense: A strike hit a satellite facility near Beit Shemesh without interception or siren; IDF acknowledged an “isolated failure” and implemented adjustments.

Nasser Unit commander eliminated: IAF killed Hassan Salameh, one of Hezbollah’s three southern Lebanon unit commanders, in a strike near Jwaya.

Dairy reform killed, Draft Law shelved: Netanyahu pulled both from the budget to secure wartime funding; Smotrich absorbed his second policy defeat in weeks.

Schools reopen in yellow zones: Partial reopening begins Wednesday — parents responsible for transport, 40% of schools lack shelters, and the color-coded system revives pandemic-era frustration.

Abraham Accords partners deepen military ties: Morocco, UAE, and Bahrain increased exchanges with Israel during the war; 130 foreign military officials received classified IDF briefings in November.

Below : why Iran’s Hormuz gambit failed before it started, what the Beit Shemesh interception failure means for the home front reopening, the dairy reform’s death (as predicted in last week’s Long Brief) — and expanded Lebanon operations that defense officials are no longer calling contingency.

The regime is burning through its remaining leverage — mines in Hormuz, one-ton warhead threats, proxy attacks on Gulf refineries — faster than it can replenish it, while Israel and the US dismantle the infrastructure behind each card as it’s played. Hezbollah’s precision missile hitting central Israel without a siren is the exception that proves the broader trend holds but isn’t hermetic. The home front is absorbing that reality — schools reopening into a 40% shelter gap, parents choosing between income and childcare, and a coalition that just shed its domestic battles to keep moving.

Iran reached for Hormuz, the one lever with global reach it still controls, and Trump destroyed the mine-laying fleet before the threat could mature. Today's Israel Brief reads the war pulling in several directions at once — a Hezbollah precision missile through the air defense net near Beit Shemesh without a siren, dairy reform killed and the draft law shelved to get war funding through the Knesset, schools reopening into a 40% shelter gap. The flash bullets log the moves; the full edition is where you find why an adversary with nothing left to lose is the most dangerous profile there is.

an organization that has accepted its strategic isolation and is fighting to demonstrate relevance rather than to achieve an outcome.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe