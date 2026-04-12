The two-week US-Iran ceasefire did not end the war. It moved it — Lebanon is the kinetic front now, the disarmament framework over Hamas expired without compliance, and every adversary that lost in March is rebuilding. April is the month the architecture of the post-Roaring Lion period gets built, and almost none of it is being built in Israel's favor. The full month's read across every front, with the probability calls and the trigger scenarios that decide whether Israel uses the window or surrenders it.