Roughly 4,200 trucks enter Gaza this week, Hamas levies a fifteen percent fee on every one, and no donor conference has even convened yet. This is the fifth cycle. After four wars, twenty-seven billion dollars in pledges, and the most sophisticated cement-monitoring regime ever built, the reconstruction pipeline has a perfect record, not of failure but of function: it is the rearmament pipeline. This dossier walks through every option that breaks the cycle, why each one is politically unacceptable to someone, and the one path with a century of precedent that nobody will say out loud.