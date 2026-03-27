Field Dossier: The Gaza Reconstruction Trap
Five cycles. Five reconstructions. Five rearmaments. The model works exactly as designed.
Roughly 4,200 trucks enter Gaza this week, Hamas levies a fifteen percent fee on every one, and no donor conference has even convened yet. This is the fifth cycle. After four wars, twenty-seven billion dollars in pledges, and the most sophisticated cement-monitoring regime ever built, the reconstruction pipeline has a perfect record, not of failure but of function: it is the rearmament pipeline. This dossier walks through every option that breaks the cycle, why each one is politically unacceptable to someone, and the one path with a century of precedent that nobody will say out loud.
The reconstruction pipeline is the rearmament pipeline. They are the same pipe.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.