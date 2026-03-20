On August 7, 1979, with the ink still wet on Khomeini's founding decrees, Iran declared the destruction of Israel a religious duty and built an army, a constitution, and a proxy empire to deliver it. What CNN calls the "Iran crisis" is the fulfillment of a promise made before most of today's policymakers were born. This dossier traces the whole architecture, including the part the West would rather forget: that for twenty-five years it didn't merely fail to stop the project, it funded it.