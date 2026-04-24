Israel didn't lose the Democratic Party over Gaza, Netanyahu, or the settlements — no matter what Rahm Emanuel tells Bill Maher. It was sorted out, by the same partisan mechanism that already processed climate and immigration, and the sorting apparatus does not negotiate. The most American-fluent prime minister in Israeli history still got trapped, AIPAC is defending ground that already moved, and Ukraine ran the whole arc from hero's welcome to partisan stalemate in twenty-eight months. Israel runs eight to twelve years ahead of Ukraine on that clock, and the architecture that could replace the broken bipartisan method hasn't been built.