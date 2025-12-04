Field Dossier: Where Israel Must Stand
How National Priority Areas quietly decide which parts of Israel live, grow, and get defended first.
While the world argues slogans about two states and occupation, Israel is quietly deciding which communities it cannot afford to lose and which it can afford to neglect — in concrete, mortgages, and bypass roads. National Priority Areas are the country's answer to having no strategic depth: settlement as shield, demography as strategy, asphalt as sovereignty. If you want to understand which towns will still be carrying the line in twenty years — and why Judea and Samaria sit at the center of the map whether diplomats like it or not — read on.
The priority map wasn't invented to win arguments. It was invented to prevent funerals.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.