Shabbat shalom, friends.

Diplomacy runs in Oman under carrier pressure while Iran keeps demonstrating it still intends to fight with missiles, proxies, and maritime disruption. Gaza proves again that “managed” anything is meaningless when Hamas controls movement, uniforms, and ambulances. Inside Israel, the fissures are getting wider. Today’s exemplars are smuggling into Gaza for profit and Iranian recruitment for cash—while the Oct. 7 accountability fight turns into a Shin Bet vs. political leadership knife match.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Muscat Talks: U.S.–Iran talks open without either missiles or proxies sitting on the table.

IRGC Signaling: Missile tests continue and two tankers are seized as talks run.

Gaza Line: Gunfire at IDF near the Yellow Line triggers a precise strike overnight.

Medical Abuse: Drone footage shows ambulances moving armed men and weapons between a hospital and school.

Lebanon Strikes: Israel hits Hezbollah weapons shafts and secondary blasts confirm stockpiles still active.

Internal Politics: Oct. 7 inquiry fight intensifies as prosecutors indict Gaza-route smugglers and Iran recruits.

Below: Gaza enforcement patterns and militia risks, Lebanon strike logic, Muscat negotiation limits, and state-capacity stress inside Israel.

Shabbat's Israel Brief opens in Muscat under carrier pressure, where Iran reopened talks and then tried to shrink them mid-handshake. The full edition runs the Lebanon enforcement logic, the Oct. 7 forgery allegation Netanyahu dropped into a closed Knesset session, and the espionage-for-cash lanes Iran is running straight into Israeli society. When Lebanon's own army chief won't say the word "terrorist," the brochure writes itself.

When Lebanon's top uniform can't say "Hezbollah is a terrorist organization" without adding a context clause, the entire "disarmament plan" reads like a brochure.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe