Shavua tov, friends.

Two ceasefires are now in effect — Iran since April 8, Lebanon since midnight Thursday — and both are leaking. Two soldiers fell to Hezbollah-planted explosives inside IDF-controlled Lebanese territory in the first 48 hours, the IRGC fired on Indian-flagged tankers in the Strait of Hormuz without bothering with a radio challenge, and Trump’s Wednesday deadline for a permanent Iran deal approaches with the second round of talks postponed and no one at the table who can make a binding commitment. The Political Security Cabinet convenes this afternoon. Here’s where things stand.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon ceasefire bleeds: Two soldiers killed by Hezbollah explosives post-ceasefire; IDF enforces Yellow Line, strikes approaching operatives.

Hormuz standoff: IRGC fires on Indian tankers, declares strait closed; Gerald Ford enters Red Sea; U.S. prepares global tanker seizures.

Hamas rejects disarmament: Board of Peace framework refused; first direct U.S.-Hamas talks since ceasefire produce no movement on Phase 2.

Ben-Gvir constrained: Nine-justice panel imposes interim restrictions on police appointments and public statements; May 3 negotiation deadline set.

Death penalty trap: Legal experts call mandatory-hanging law a designed provocation; Knesset source confirms intent to trigger High Court fight.

Coalition at 51 seats: Smotrich below threshold in every poll; opposition plans to offer Gantz presidency to clear the field.

EU Luxembourg Monday: First post-Orban foreign ministers meeting; Suica names Association Agreement suspension as an active tool.

Security Cabinet today: Ministers convene this afternoon to assess Lebanon enforcement, Hormuz escalation, and Trump’s Wednesday deadline.

Israel is operating on two active ceasefires, a rejected disarmament framework, a coalition below survival threshold, and a European sanctions machine that convenes Monday — and is still, by every measurable military and strategic indicator, in the strongest position it has held against the Iranian axis in a generation. Iran has absorbed over $150 billion in assessed damage, the IRGC seized control of the negotiating table because the civilian apparatus has nothing left to offer, and the IDF assesses that without massive Chinese intervention Tehran cannot reconstitute its missile arsenal for years. Unfortunately, the regime clings to power and has cut its internet off from its populace for over fifty days now. Hezbollah sits at roughly 40% of pre-war strength. Lebanon is talking directly to Israel for the first time in the country’s history — over Hezbollah’s explicit objection, with Arab states quietly urging Washington to finish the job. The ceasefires stopped short of decisive outcomes, but the position from which Israel enters whatever comes next is not the position of a country losing.

Two ceasefires, both leaking — that's where the daily Israel Brief opens, with two soldiers already dead to Hezbollah explosives inside IDF-controlled territory. The flash bullets cover the Hormuz standoff, Hamas rejecting disarmament, and a coalition polling below survival threshold. The full edition makes the harder argument the despair numbers obscure: by every measurable indicator Israel is in the strongest position it has held against the Iranian axis in a generation, and the fact that it doesn't feel that way is a failure of leadership, not of strategy.

The strategic question has shifted from whether Israel can survive the ring of fire to whether it can convert a position of genuine strength into something durable.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe