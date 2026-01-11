Shavua tov, friends.

We’re a little early today—currently on the way to Kiryat Shmona from the Negev—but there’s still a lot to cover as Shabbat was far from quiet. Gaza is still a weapons problem wearing a governance costume, and the north is still a rebuild lane pretending to be “calm.” Iran is the wild card. Again. Communications blackout, live fire, and regime messaging that reads like pretext—while the region watches for diversion.

Here’s the dashboard.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF strikes Hamas command sites and launch infrastructure after another failed Gaza City launch. Hamas operatives approach troops in multiple incidents; IDF eliminates immediate threats.

Lebanon: IAF strikes Hezbollah weapons storage, production, and launch infrastructure across south and Beqaa.

Syria: IDF sustains Hermon summit posture and winter-capable forward defense under new doctrine.

Inside Israel: Police seize illegal weapons in al-Eizariya wedding raid; Arab-sector killings surge.

Governance: High Court freezes haredi education funds; draft sanctions politics keep stalling manpower math.

Iran: Iran blackout persists as airlines suspend flights.

West: Pro-Hamas synagogue protest rhetoric goes mainstream abroad.

Below: enforcement patterns across Gaza and the north, internal cohesion stressors, and near-term escalation risk.

Sunday's Israel Brief — filed early, on the road from the Negev to Kiryat Shmona — finds a quiet map and a loud subtext. Iran shut off its own lights to make the killing cheaper, and the region waited for the diversion. The full edition goes past the bullets into a toddler handed a pistol at an al-Eizariya wedding, the F-35-versus-F-15I procurement fight that turns on tempo, and Netanyahu's ten-year aid phaseout meeting Lindsey Graham's "faster, then."

Lebanon keeps trying to pay off a weapons problem with press releases. Israel keeps paying it down with airstrikes.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe