Shalom, friends.

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate it, and may it be peaceful and safe.

Hamas is still foolishly considering the Yellow Line as a suggestion. Hezbollah is rebuilding under Lebanese-state cover. Foreign capitals keep trying to swap disarmament for “formats.”

The pressure is migrating from battlefield mechanics to sequencing fights—who moves first, who verifies, who pretends. Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Hamas breaches the Yellow Line and triggers strikes, then reintroduces IED violence in Rafah.

Northern Front: IDF expands strike geometry into Lebanon’s south and Beqaa as Hezbollah rebuild space narrows.

Iran: IRGC drills run near Tehran as Israel signals monitoring and keeps preemption logic on the table.

Diplomacy: The Bibi-Trump meeting becomes a sequencing fight on Gaza, Turkey, Iran, and Lebanon enforcement.

Lawfare: Belgium joins the ICJ case as UN bureaucracy keeps manufacturing “authority” through paperwork volume.

Home Front: Inquiry and Qatargate pressure rise as the draft law and coalition stability move toward a forced decision.

Diaspora: Post-Bondi enforcement hardens unevenly as Western systems relearn consequences after the bloodshed.

Below: how enforcement, diplomacy, and domestic legitimacy collide into near-term decision pressure.

Armed actors test boundaries, states hide behind process, and “international mechanisms” try to tax Israel’s freedom of action without owning the job. The next section moves from signals to structure—starting with the battlefield where the rules are still real.

Today's Israel Brief watches Hamas speak in three channels at once — IEDs at the Yellow Line, budgets routed through fake civil administration, and a fresh manifesto laundering October 7 into ideology. The full edition unpacks why the finance strike matters more than the injury, why Turkey's bid to join a Gaza force imports a Hamas patron and calls it stability, and what Netanyahu actually has to extract from Mar-a-Lago. Plus the UN's hundred-million-dollar footnote factory, and a catch-and-release pattern teaching extremists they can probe and try again.

a nation that turns ransom into routine should not be surprised when the enemy schedules kidnappings like quarterly earnings calls.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe