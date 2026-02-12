Shalom, friends.

Washington’s lips move while its arms relocate. Gaza offered “phased” fantasies while Hamas keeps rifles. Israel re-learns that borders and internal discipline are both live-fire problems. The Iran issue remains a scope fight, but the meeting leaves fingerprints: carriers, basing shifts, and explicit retaliation threats.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Trump and Netanyahu keep talks running; Pentagon readies a second carrier; Tehran threatens U.S. bases.

Syria Footprint: U.S. troops leave Al-Tanf (Syria) and relocate to Jordan, reshaping the corridor.

Gaza Options: Israeli officials debate a full re-entry while Hamas cash strain triggers weapon sales and policing.

Sinai Border: Pickup trucks approach near Shlomit again; IDF deploys armor and air surveillance, prepares warning fire.

Judea & Samaria: Menashe raids net Hamas/PIJ suspects, seize cash, AK-47 and M4 parts, and stolen vehicles.

OPSEC Breach: Reservist and civilian face indictments for using classified data to bet on Polymarket.

Defense Readiness: David’s Sling completes testing; IDF runs Golan defense drill and an Eilat-area exercise.

Below : how the Washington meeting narrows Iran’s next moves, what Gaza “disarmament” theater actually leaves standing, and where Israel’s own discipline creates openings.

Serious actors are preparing for force while pretending the paperwork is the main event. Gaza’s foreign “supervision” concept is still built to manage headlines, not remove an armed rule. And at home, the Polymarket case is a reminder that enemies love a leaky ship—especially when we sell them the schedule.

Today's Israel Brief watches Washington's lips move while its arms relocate. A second carrier goes from option to orders, U.S. forces quietly leave Al-Tanf for Jordan, and Gaza gets sold a "heavy weapons first" disarmament that leaves Hamas everything it needs to rule. The flash bullets log the hardware. The full edition is where we get into the Polymarket leak case, what "no operational harm" really costs, and why an army that grows while the obligation to serve shrinks is a contradiction that cashes out in reserve attrition.

When a reservist can monetize classified knowledge in public markets, then the adversary doesn't need a spy—it just needs a browser, a wallet, and patience.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe