Shalom, friends.

The Geneva talks are on schedule, which is the most useful thing that can be said about them. Iran brought a pretend proposal, Araghchi brought talking points, and the U.S. force posture — F-22s, a dispersed Fifth Fleet, Al Udeid emptying — continued to build around the table regardless. Trump’s stated deadline arrives before the weekend. What the past few days confirmed is that the diplomatic track and the operational track are no longer on the same calendar. One is buying hours. The other is synchronizing their watches.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Geneva Talks Open: Iran delivers nuclear proposal to U.S. negotiators in Geneva; Araghchi’s public framing makes the contents predictable.

Strike Architecture Confirmed: F-22s at Israeli bases, Fifth Fleet dispersed, Al Udeid down to four refueling aircraft.

India-Israel Deals: Defense package estimated at $8–10B covers all four tiers of Israeli missile defense plus offensive systems.

Hezbollah’s Contradiction: Lebanese PM cites private Hezbollah non-intervention pledge; Qassem publicly says otherwise. One account is a lie.

Kotel Bill Advances: Preliminary reading passes 56–0; Netanyahu avoided formal coalition ownership, got the outcome anyway.

Netanyahu Summoned: AG approves police request for Bibi’s testimony in Parking Lot case involving alleged interference with a criminal investigation.

UK Councillors Pledge Divestment: 1,000+ elected officials across Green, Labour, Lib Dem, SNP sign pledge to strip pension funds of Israeli-linked investments.

Hamas on Camera: Sahm Unit filmed destroying vendors’ tents in Khan Younis for non-payment; State Department condemned it; Hamas governance continues.

Haredi Protests: Toldot Avraham Yitzhak rebbe orders Jerusalem street protest after draft-dodger arrests; conscription bill returns to committee same week.

Below : why the Politico report on Trump advisers wanting Israel to strike first changes the strategic calculus, the Assessment on what the Kotel vote already cost before it becomes law, the India deal’s specific weapons architecture and what it reflects about Indian doctrine, and the DTW item on Sunday’s Haredi draft compliance hearing that is moving faster than the coalition wants.

Schedule Update

Beginning this week, Daily editions publish Sunday through Thursday. Friday is now reserved for Shabbat preparation, and the publication rhythm reflects that boundary intentionally. Long Briefs will now be scheduled for Friday morning release.

We do not publish on Shabbat or on designated observance dates. When a scheduled edition coincides with one of those dates, it is released on the nearest preceding permitted publication day.

Due to Purim next week, the Advocate’s Brief and the March Strategic Assessment will both publish on this coming Sunday.

The updated publication calendar is now live.

Force posture outpaced diplomacy. The India deal formalized a security architecture that would have been inconceivable five years ago. Inside Israel, the coalition ran its preferred governance mechanic — produce the outcome, avoid the ownership — on two separate issues in one session. And in the diaspora, San Francisco’s “tax the Jews” moment, the UK councillor pledge, and Abughazaleh’s Iron Dome answer all landed in the same week, which is basically the new baseline.

The diplomatic track and the operational track are no longer on the same calendar — one is buying hours, the other is synchronizing watches. Thursday's Israel Brief catches Iran walking into Geneva with a proposal built to survive the meeting without resolving anything, while F-22s pile up at Ovda and Al Udeid empties out. The full edition digs into the Politico report on Trump advisers wanting Israel to strike first, the $10 billion India defense architecture, and a Kotel vote that makes American Jews' synagogue practice a jailable offense at the holiest site in Judaism.

Force posture outpaced diplomacy.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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