Shalom, friends.

We’ve been off since Monday, and the war did not wait. Buckle up — this is a long one. In the past three days, Israel eliminated the man running Iran’s war, struck the Caspian corridor feeding Russian weapons to Tehran, hit South Pars gas infrastructure for the first time, expanded ground operations across southern Lebanon, and received an unprecedented kill-chain directive removing the political echelon from the targeting loop. The Gulf states that opposed this war two weeks ago are now privately begging Washington not to stop. NATO allies are doing the opposite. And inside Israel, the coalition is running a budget crisis and a Kotel fight as a multi-front war rages on — with twelve days until the government falls if the math doesn’t hold. Here’s where it stands.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Larijani killed: IAF eliminated Iran’s de facto leader, his son, deputy, Intelligence Minister Khatib, and Basij commander Soleimani in 48 hours.

Caspian corridor struck: IDF hit Iranian Navy vessels at Bandar Anzali — first Israeli strike on the Iran-Russia supply lifeline.

South Pars escalation: Israel struck Iran’s largest gas facility; Iran retaliated against Qatar’s Ras Laffan; Trump warned both sides to stop.

Kill-chain unlocked: Netanyahu and Katz authorized IDF and Mossad to eliminate senior targets without awaiting political approval — a first.

Lebanon ground push: Three divisions expanding south of the Litani; IDF destroyed key bridges cutting Hezbollah’s resupply routes.

Defense budget surges: Demand hits NIS 177 billion; Knesset advances deficit hike 53–45; March 31 budget deadline looms.

Western Wall bill advances: Coalition moves to criminalize non-Orthodox prayer at the Kotel — during a time in which Diaspora synagogues are under physical attack.

Gulf states pivot: Arab capitals now urging Washington to finish degrading Iran; Israeli interception expertise confirmed in use across the Gulf.

European Jews targeted: Coordinated synagogue bombings in Netherlands and Belgium by an IRGC-linked front group; UK prosecution data reveals Jews half as likely to see charges.

Below : why Trump’s South Pars ultimatum constrains Israel more than Iran, what the Larijani kill-chain directive actually changes about how this war is fought, the NIS 177 billion number the defense establishment gave Netanyahu behind closed doors, how Gulf states are already using Israeli missile defense and Hezbollah reaching Ashkelon for the first time.

Israel has demonstrated it can reach any target in Iran — the regime’s operational leader, its intelligence chief, its Caspian supply lines, its gas infrastructure — and then discovered that the speed of its own escalation ladder created a constraint it did not control. Trump’s Truth Social ultimatum on South Pars is the first public red line the American president has drawn around Israeli targeting since the war began. The coalition that started this campaign with total freedom of action now operates under a ceiling imposed by its closest ally — at the same moment that ally is weighing ground troops on Kharg Island.

Three days off the desk, and Israel killed the man running Iran's war, struck the Caspian corridor feeding Russian drones to Tehran, and hit South Pars gas for the first time — then discovered its own escalation had handed Trump a red line to draw around Israeli targeting. Today's Israel Brief reads a coalition that began this war with total freedom of action now operating under a ceiling its closest ally imposed. The flash bullets carry Larijani, the unlocked kill chain, the NIS 177 billion defense demand. The full edition asks whether Jerusalem can hold its own house together long enough to collect on a regime breaking apart from the top down.

the coalition is spending the war's political capital on yeshiva funding and a bill that could jail a Conservative rabbi for davening at the Kotel.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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