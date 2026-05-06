April signed three frameworks on three theaters and audit-failed all three inside the month — and underneath the paper, the strategic position consolidated. The fusion with Washington crossed past partisan reversibility, which leaves Jerusalem roughly six months to lock the structure before a future caucus tries to unbuild it. The IDF won the missile war and is now losing the workshop war on the same ground at four orders of magnitude in cost. This is the altitude the daily brief cannot sustain — the probability calls, the locking windows, the named instruments.