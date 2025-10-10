Good erev Shabbat, friends.

The clock is running. The IDF has moved to new lines, the ceasefire is in effect, and Hamas has 72 hours to return every living hostage and as many of our dead as they can find. Joy bubbled up in Hostages Square last night. It should. We also must continue to keep our eyes open. The northern corridors remain active, Iran’s proxies are talking tough, and post-war control will be contested inch by inch.

Here’s what to watch today: the mechanics of the exchanges, any attempts by Hamas or “friends” to test the lines before Monday, and whether foreign capitals try to pre-cook Gaza’s “day after” without Jerusalem at the table. We pray for besorot tovot and a quiet Shabbat. We also remember that quiet is guarded, not gifted.

Personal note: Many of you asked for a way to both follow this coverage and go deeper. My new book, Holiday From History: The West’s Delusion of Peace and the Return of War, is exactly about weeks like this—when headlines say “peace,” and reality still demands vigilance and moral clarity. If this brief helps you cut through the noise, picking up the book is a real boost to the work. Thank you.

The ceasefire is in effect, the IDF has pulled to new lines, and Hamas has 72 hours to return every living hostage. Today's Israel Brief sits in that exact mood — joy in Hostages Square, eyes still open. The full edition lays out the mechanics most coverage skips: the Re'im reception hub, the dignified process for the dead, the prisoner red lines, and the Paris meeting where foreign ministers sketched Gaza's future with Jerusalem offstage. Hope in the air, homework on the page.

We pray for besorot tovot and a quiet Shabbat. We also remember that quiet is guarded, not gifted.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe