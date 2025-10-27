Support Israel Brief

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The books carry the arguments past the inbox — into classrooms, board packets, and the conversations that don't happen daily. Holiday From History: The West’s Delusion of Peace and the Return of War, Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers, Rooted in Judea: Lives and Law in the Heart of Israel, and Letters Across the Table: A Jew’s Letters to You, My Christian Zionist Friend, published by Mitzpe Press.

Holiday From History · Rooted Truth · Rooted in Judea · Letters Across the Table

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