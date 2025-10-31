Authored by Uri Zehavi

Credibility. Continuity. Receipts.

How these books are meant to be used

Israel Brief delivers daily intelligence.

The books are for when the argument needs to last longer than the news cycle.

They are written to be handed to:

the person who still thinks October 7 was an anomaly

the donor or board member asking harder questions

the reader who wants sources, not slogans

the friend who needs the full case, not another headline

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Holiday From History

Best for: Readers who still believe the West is “post-conflict” — and want to understand why that belief collapsed.

The West mistook a pause for peace—and Israel paid first.

This book tracks how “post-history” thinking hollowed out vigilance, until reality returned in blood and fire.

It argues that the “end of history” was never the end of danger. From Oslo to October 7, the same naiveté that disarmed the West left Jews vulnerable, Israel isolated, and free nations unprepared for jihad, tyranny, and tribal war.

“History never ended. Evil doesn’t retire. Peace is not the air we breathe but a garden only tended when watchmen stay awake.”



— Uri Zehavi, Holiday From History

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Rooted Truth

Best for: Anyone confronting apartheid, colonialism, or genocide claims — and needing a factual, historical rebuttal that holds up.

Antisemitism does not die. It adapts.

This book dismantles the modern libels hurled at Israel—“apartheid,” “colonialism,” “genocide”—and exposes how Soviet propaganda metastasized into the slogans of Western elites. It restores the record: Israel is not a colonial project but the return of an indigenous people to its homeland.

“You cannot occupy your own house. You cannot be an invader in the city that bears your name.”



— Uri Zehavi, Rooted Truth

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Rooted in Judea

Best for: Readers trying to understand Judea & Samaria beyond slogans — geography, law, security, and lived reality.

Rooted in Judea: Lives and Law in the Heart of Israel

Beyond the myths of Judea and Samaria.

A clear explanation of what Judea and Samaria actually are: lived continuity, legal reality, security geometry — not a cartoon.

“Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria is not an aberration to be managed. It is a fact as old as the Psalms and as present as this week’s Shabbat candles.”



— Uri Zehavi, Rooted in Judea

Forthcoming

Rooted in Judea: Lives and Law in the Heart of Israel

A ground-level account of Judea and Samaria that treats Jewish presence not as a problem to be managed, but as history, law, and lived continuity.

Expected June 2026

The Brief tells you what changed today.

The books explain why it mattered in the first place.