Speaking + Events

Bring the Brief Into the Room

Israel Brief reads like a field brief for people who don’t have time for euphemism. The talks work the same way.

Uri Zehavi speaks to synagogues, churches, community organizations, leadership forums, donor groups, and private briefings — in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Each session runs on the analytical framework behind Israel Brief, adapted for a live room.

“As an IDF vet and security advisor… your succinct [briefings] helps me prepare my congregation and students.”

— Karl

What to expect

These are briefings, shaped to the audience — synagogue, church, boardroom, campus, or closed-door setting — and grounded in the same framework used in the publication.

“It gives me — and other Christians like me — the proper perspective on Israel.”

— JJ

Style: briefing-grade, direct, high-signal

Formats: lecture, fireside chat, interview, panel, extended Q&A, closed-door briefing

Typical length: 30–60 minutes + 15–30 minutes Q&A

Tone: factual, disciplined, unsentimental

Signature Talks

Each talk is adjusted to the room, the moment, and the audience’s familiarity with the issues.

The Diaspora Is a Front Now — How “globalize the intifada” moved from chant to targeting logic — and what realistic community security looks like when denial is no longer an option. October 7 and the Return of History — What collapsed on October 7, what Israel’s war exposes about Western vulnerability, and what deterrence actually costs — materially and morally. Israel, Lawfare, and the Collapse of Moral Clarity — How international institutions and human-rights language became pressure tools — and how serious states respond without surrendering legitimacy. Judea & Samaria: Geography, Law, Lives, and Why the Ridge Matters — Security geometry, sovereignty debates, and why euphemisms don’t stop rockets. Clarity Under Pressure (Israel Brief Live) — A live intelligence-style briefing: the map, the mechanism, what hardened, what slipped, and what comes next — followed by audience Q&A.

Who These Talks Are For

Communities tired of process language. Leaders who need analysis that survives hostile questioning. Donors and boards making real decisions. Faith communities seeking clarity without polemics. Private groups who want an off-the-record briefing.

Booking + Logistics

Travel, honoraria, and format are handled case by case, depending on setting and scope. When you reach out, it helps to include the city and venue, preferred dates, audience size and profile, format preference, and any security constraints.

Contact

General: [email protected]

Secure: Signal: @Uri.30 · Proton: [email protected]

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