Shalom, friends. Shabbat comes in tonight, which means we hand the news to the candles for 25 hours and come back Sunday morning. Before we step away, here’s what you need to know:

The cabinet moved from outrage to mechanics—marking the kav tzahov inside Gaza, backing a policy of immediate response to violations, and pairing pressure on mediators with targeted aid curbs if Hamas keeps playing games with the dead. Washington is adding bounties for information on remains. Islamic Jihad says out loud it won’t disarm. The Houthis just lost their chief of staff and still threaten Eilat.

On the home front, the state is wrestling with two hard issues at once: the Haredi draft and the Arab-sector crime wave that has allowed too many funerals.

Abroad, the “Holocaust survivor” propaganda stunt met the moral wall it deserved, and the “pay-for-slay” economy of murder is on full display.

Read this edition with three anchors in mind: the bodies must come home, disarmament is non-negotiable, and nobody imports “stabilization” forces we can’t trust to the fence.

Before Shabbat hands the news to the candles, today's Israel Brief moves the cabinet from outrage to mechanics — marking the kav tzahov inside Gaza, backing immediate response to violations, pairing aid curbs with bounties for tips on the remains. The full edition also turns inward to the two hard fights running at once: the Haredi draft outline and the Arab-sector crime wave filling too many funerals. Three anchors hold it together: the bodies come home, disarmament is non-negotiable, and no untrusted 'stabilization' force gets near the fence.

We will outsource neither our security nor our conscience.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe