Shalom, friends.

Israel breathed today. Twenty living hostages returned. Families held them; the country watched and wept. U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting, speaking in the Knesset and basking in a historic role. I respect the moment and the help. I also refuse fantasy. The war is not “over.” A chapter closed. Israel still faces enemies who plan openly for the death of Israel and all Jews — work toward it while cameras are currently tracking ceremonies.

Read this briefing with two tracks in mind. First, the mechanics and morality of the exchange: amended prisoner lists, IDF deterrence across Judea and Samaria, and the human ledger of return and loss. Second, the map that actually matters now: armed clans now fighting Hamas are not friends of Israel. Many preach less while they reload. Indoctrination runs deep; “Palestinian” society, fed by parts of the Arab world, has taught generations to hate Jews and to sanctify our erasure. Do not confuse their feud with Hamas for a bid for peace. The road ahead is long. Israel carries Hatikvah — hope — and keeps its eyes open. We are turning a page, and we are staying wary.

Twenty living hostages walked back into Israel, Trump addressed the Knesset, and the country wept. Today's Israel Brief honors the moment and refuses the fantasy that the war is over. The full edition runs a longer Inside Israel's Heart section — the names, living and gone — alongside the harder read: the armed clans fighting Hamas are no friends of Israel, and the amended prisoner lists put killers back on the street. A chapter closed. Nothing ended.

That is a cost a serious nation counts and then prepares for.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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