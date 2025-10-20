Shalom, friends.

Today’s picture is blunt.

Hamas broke the ceasefire and fired across the Yellow Line. Two soldiers, Yaniv Kula, z”l, and Itay Yavetz, z”l, fell in Rafah. The IDF answered across Gaza, including central camps that were previously off-limits while live hostages were there. Jerusalem briefly froze aid, Washington leaned in, and trucks rolled again.

Read closely for three threads that matter now: terror theatre as Hamas keeps using bodies as leverage, whether the North mirrors Gaza’s flare, and whether outside players—Qatar, Turkey, the ICC crowd—push escalation under the banner of “mediation.”

Keep an eye on Judea and Samaria, where raids, shootings, and mass infiltrations shape tomorrow’s headlines.

Today's Israel Brief opens on a blunt day — Hamas fired across the Yellow Line, two Nahal soldiers fell in Rafah, and aid froze and unfroze inside an hour under Washington's hand. The full edition goes past the flash bullets into what the firefight actually bought: enforcement that worked, and a next test that just got more expensive. It also tracks the threads the headlines skip — the bodies still held as leverage, the north waiting to mirror Gaza, and 122 infiltrators caught near Lachish where one is all it takes.

Clarity wins when we refuse to borrow Hamas's language for Hamas's crimes.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe