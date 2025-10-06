Chag sameach and welcome in from erev Sukkot. We are at the hinge of the year and the war. Teams are flying to Egypt, maps are being traded, and every statement now turns on a single condition Israel has set with clarity: no plan moves until all 48 hostages are home.

Watch three fronts. First, Cairo. The window is days, not weeks. Israel’s red line is firm. The U.S. is adding leverage. Hamas is split and will test the edges. Second, the air and sea envelope. The Houthis are still firing. Eilat just planted mobile shelters on the sand. THAAD is growing in the south. An American carrier group is moving toward the Red Sea. Third, the diaspora. “Flood” rallies are planned for tomorrow in New York on the secular anniversary of October 7. The UK Greens voted to label the IDF a terror group. At the same time, Denmark is back at the table for an Israeli air-defense system.

Today's Israel Brief catches the war at its hinge — erev Sukkot, teams flying to Cairo, and one Israeli condition swallowing every headline: no plan moves until all 48 hostages come home. The flash bullets give you the three fronts. The full edition walks Cairo's days-not-weeks window, the air-and-sea envelope tightening around Eilat, and the diaspora split where boycotters grandstand while their governments quietly shop the Israeli defense industry. Read it before you build your sukkah.

Jerusalem, using diplomacy to try to cash in on hard-won leverage, has set a simple doctrine: no clause two until clause one is fulfilled.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe