Shalom, friends.

Today’s briefing follows a tightening ring around Gaza City and the approach to Shati, where commanders expect the hardest urban fight yet. The picture on the map matters: the IDF holds more than half the city while pressing tunnels and strongpoints that still shelter Hamas. In parallel, Hamas rolls out a familiar hostage ploy and demands a 24-hour pause. Read it as leverage, not mercy.

Beyond Gaza, the region hums. While snapback sanctions returned on Iran, Moscow and Beijing shrugged. Another Houthi missile aimed at Israel’s center was intercepted overnight. On the Trump-front, Smotrich set red lines while a possible deal creeps forward. In Europe and the Americas, the EU scolded over Allenby, the Colombian president lost his US visa after calling for a foreign “army,” and a French MP left the flotilla then posed with PFLP figures. The information fight is real as well. Iran’s AI-powered disinformation machine is now documented in depth.

What to watch closely: the tempo into Shati, any concrete movement on the hostages beyond statements, the Allenby cargo reopening under new screening, and whether the “selfie flotilla” times its arrival for Yom Kippur. Keep an eye on Iran’s readiness chatter and on Jerusalem’s quiet signals that options remain on the table.

Hamas claims it lost contact with the group holding two hostages and wants the IDF to stand down for 24 hours. Today's Israel Brief tells you how to read that: leverage, not mercy. As the army encircles Shati for what commanders expect to be the fiercest urban fight yet, the full edition maps the snapback sanctions Moscow and Beijing already shrugged off, Iran's documented AI disinformation machine, and whether the selfie flotilla times its arrival for Yom Kippur.

Read it as leverage, not mercy.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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