Shalom, friends.

Everyone loves to keep confusing procedure for control. We’ve been tracking the two live clocks all week—Rafah’s “managed” reopening and the Hormuz pressure campaign—and both are being overtly stress-tested. Of course, Israel’s manpower fight and the internal-security surge, aren’t much cleaner—especially as parts of the coalition still negotiate reality.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah Gate: Crossing reopens under European “supervision;” Israeli security services screens names remotely; Hamas tunnel teams surface and scatter.

Gaza Contact Line: Strikes hit commanders, launch sites, and workshops after armed Hamasniks try to engage IDF troops.

Northern Front: Hezbollah rebuild crews and engineering assets get targeted; drone smuggling tests a new lane.

Iran Window: Hormuz live-fire begins as strike talk goes public and regional alert systems get tested.

Draft Math: Haredi enlistment rises only where penalties are coercive enough; coalition moves to dilute enforcement fast.

Internal Security: Black-flag march heads for Tel Aviv; roadblocks and Border Police surges ignite legal and political friction.

Diplomacy: South Africa and Jerusalem trade expulsions; Turkey sells “conditional” ties while pitching uranium babysitting.

Below : Gaza gate-control mechanics, northern enforcement logic, the Iran decision window, coalition manpower math, and internal-security tradeoffs.

Sunday's Israel Brief tracks the two clocks nobody wants to read at the same time—Rafah's "managed" reopening and Tehran's Hormuz live-fire drill—and shows why both are being stress-tested at once. The full edition goes past the headlines into the gate-control mechanics, the Haredi draft math the coalition is busy sanding down, and a "Free Palestine" assassination plot on American soil. Process first, coercion later, and later never arrives. Read the whole thing for why.

Tehran is literally roofing the rubble—you can safely assume it's hunting for what survived.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe