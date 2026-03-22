Shavua tov, friends.

Three weeks into this war, the strategic picture and the human picture have split apart and each demands to be seen. The IDF has destroyed Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles, eliminated the regime’s operational chain of command below a supreme leader who cannot show his face, and systematically dismantled the Quds Force franchise infrastructure that took four decades to build. That is the strategic picture.

The human picture is a 450-kilogram warhead that came through a gap in the air defense system Saturday night and collapsed four apartment buildings in Arad — a five-year-old girl pulled from rubble, a twelve-year-old boy in intensive care in Dimona, and 123 people who should let you know that a 92% interception rate means something very different when you are the 8%. In the diaspora, Belgian soldiers now patrol synagogues, two Iranian agents have been charged with surveilling Jewish sites in London, and the photographs from Temple Israel in Michigan show a preschool frozen mid-evacuation.

This war is brutal. It is also necessary — because a nuclear Iran with genocidal ambitions and a 46-year body count does not become tolerable with time. It becomes North Korea with an empire of proxies and a constitution that mandates your destruction. North Korea is endurable because it is, in practice, content to torment its own people behind closed borders. Iran has never been content with its own borders. That is the premise of the regime, and it is the reason the regime must be broken.

For those who want the full architecture of how we got here — 46 years of ideology, proxy-building, Western subsidy, and the war that was always coming — last week’s Long Brief, The Promised War, is available without a paywall here:

Today's Israel Brief splits the war in two — the strategic picture, where Iran has lost its enrichment capacity, its missile production base, and every commander who sits still long enough to be found, against the human one, where a 450-kilogram warhead found the gap in the air defense and collapsed four buildings in Arad. The flash bullets give you the night. The full edition gives you the Iron Dome operator who was passing battery locations to Tehran, why Qatar blames Jerusalem instead of the regime that fired the missiles, and the Hamas disarmament offer engineered to fail on the record.

It is a death sentence on layaway.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe