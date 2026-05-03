Shavua tov, friends.

The kinetic round is won. Good. But is it quite enough? The reconstitution is ongoing without pause. Iran digs out while three Western institutions audit themselves and Israel orders two more squadrons. While today’s news is harsh, the structural picture is sturdier than it has been in months.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Tehran digs out missiles and launchers as Trump questions whether to take a deal at all.

Gaza: The cabinet meets today to weigh war renewal as Hamas refuses to disarm.

Lebanon: Hezbollah closes Meron and triggers alerts at Avivim as Aoun’s direct-talks push splits Lebanon three ways.

Polls: Bennett’s party overtakes Likud as Gafni demands the AG’s removal and Shas keeps its ministries.

Judea: Foreign cameras stage Umm al-Khair “siege;” the council’s video runs the timer.

Hasbara: INSS audit lands as Hotovely takes a chair empty for two and a half years.

Australia: Royal Commission documents NSW Police denial of Sydney’s Jewish security request three days before the Bondi massacre.

Arms: Trump bypasses Congress on $8.6B in Mideast sales, including $4B in Patriot replenishment to Qatar.

The institutions are catching up to what Israel has been naming. The Royal Commission, INSS, and the IDF all issued audits this week on problems Israel has been calling out for years. The reconstitution in Iran is the regime’s answer to losing the kinetic round. The procurement in Israel is the answer to that. What comes next? Depends on the mood of the man in Washington.

The kinetic round is won. Today's Israel Brief asks the harder question — whether that is quite enough while Iran digs its launchers out of the rubble during the pause and Israel orders two more squadrons in answer. The flash gives you the audits landing this week: the Royal Commission on a massacre Sydney police were warned about three days out, the INSS hasbara post-mortem, $8.6 billion in emergency Mideast arms heading mostly to the Qatar the FBI affidavit just named. The full edition reads Iran's 14-point demand against its own six-week clock, and why centralizing a broken pipeline just makes it louder.

The kinetic round is won. Good. But is it quite enough?

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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