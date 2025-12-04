Shalom, friends.

First, a quick apology: yesterday’s brief died somewhere between “WiFi on board” and reality. The plane’s network was pure fiction. Back on solid ground, the picture is anything but: Rafah’s tunnels still obey Hamas HQ, the Yellow Line continues to behave like an electrified border, and the north is in the long last minute before a decision. On the ridge, Judea and Samaria are being treated as the country’s firewall, not a diplomatic abstraction, while inside Israel the legal guild, draft fight, and security services continue to collide in the open.

Here’s the map before we drop into the sectors.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Rafah tunnel cells attack under ceasefire, Yellow Line infiltrators are killed, one hostage body returned, one still held.

North : U.S.–Israel line is “Hezbollah disarms or Israel acts” by year-end, ISR over Beqaa and Beit Jinn strikes continue.

Judea & Samaria : Surif, Beit Ummar, Tammun–Tubas and UAWC raids keep grinding down Iran–PA–Hamas infrastructure on the ridge.

Law & power : High Court demands an Arab draft policy, AG fights to keep her monopoly, Shin Bet and Ben-Gvir push back.

Security: IDF says it can absorb large Haredi cohorts, Hashmonaim officers graduate, and a new Samaria city is pitched as a security belt.

Info-war & diplomacy: Hamas control of Gaza NGOs is documented, UN votes for Golan withdrawal, India formalizes pre-emption, TikTok keeps feeding Hamas narratives.

On the surface, you can read today as more of the same: tunnels, drones, court squabbles, UN votes, campus madness. Underneath, three things are shifting at once: Hamas is shrinking into hardened pockets east and west of the Yellow Line, the northern front now has a written deadline instead of vague dread, and the state is finally treating geography—Samaria, the Golan, the Negev belts—as something you design on purpose, not inherit by accident.

Thursday's Israel Brief lays out newly published Hamas documents showing exactly how Gaza's NGOs operate inside a terror-run vetting and coercion grid — just as governments float billions in reconstruction cash through the same channels. The full edition goes beyond the bullets: the written 'disarm or Israel acts' deadline now hanging over Beirut, the High Court demanding an Arab draft policy it has never enforced, and India quietly converging with Jerusalem on the rule that state-directed terror is war. The split screen between serious states and UN theater has rarely been this stark.

Anyone still pretending Gaza aid is a neutral humanitarian sphere is either naïve or on the payroll.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe