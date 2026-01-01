Happy New Year, friends.

As we enter 2026, it doesn’t feel like we’ve moved too far onwards even though the calendar switches. Gaza remains in its weapons-seizure standoff. Lebanon’s “deadline” hits midnight with no disarmament in sight. Iran is facing massive civil unrest while the regime hints it may export its panic. Process keeps trying to seize the steering wheel and reality keeps running it off the road.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF holds the Yellow Line and finds a loaded launcher near Beit Hanoun.

Hostages: Phase Two discussion waits on Ran Gvili’s return for burial.

Northern Front: U.S. disarmament ultimatum expires. Israel prepares for renewed fighting.

Iran: Protests deepen as Tehran runs drills and claims cyberattack pressure.

Red Sea: Houthi threats spike as Somaliland geometry tightens a choke point.

Home Front: Negev retaliation cycle and draft-law crunch collide into state-capacity pressure.

Lawfare: ICJ momentum and UN bureaucracy keep minting constraints at scale.

Below: Below: what tightened across Gaza, the north, Iran, and the home front—and where the next 72 hours are likely to bite.

The calendar flips to 2026 and today's Israel Brief finds the same standoff waiting — Gaza frozen over weapons seizures, Lebanon's deadline hitting midnight with no disarmament in sight, Iran answering currency collapse with bullets. The full New Year edition runs the year-end ledger (306,000-plus reservists, 151 soldiers fallen, fatalities in Judea and Samaria down to twenty) against governance-by-injunction at home, and lands on a wish list for a year with fewer funerals and more consequences. It opens with the sharpest image of Hamas all week.

Hamas is trying to walk into 2026 wearing a blazer over a suicide vest: governance talk on top, arsenal underneath.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe