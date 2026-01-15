Shalom, friends.

The map stays contained, but it’s twitchy. Iran’s strike rumor cycle ran hot, then flipped into an “off-ramp.” Modi and I felt the ground move in Be’er Sheva this morning — a 4.2 quake in the Dead Sea/South Negev area — and, our first thought wasn’t “earthquake.” The IDF is tracking Iran closely and says civilian instructions remain unchanged for now; the rest of the noise is just noise.

Here’s the dashboard.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Clock: U.S. evacuation moves and airspace closures flip into a pause; Israel tracks fallout.

Gaza Line: Six-man cell attacks near Rafah; rockets found ready for launch; searches continue.

Northern Front: Hezbollah ties its restraint to Tehran’s survival; Beirut warns of internal chaos.

Inside Israel: Leak probe reaches senior PMO staff; polling shows trust falling across blocs.

Diaspora & Lawfare: Genocide language becomes paperwork, court strategy, and policing loophole across the West.

Home Front: Earthquake hits Dead Sea and the Negev; IDF says civilian instructions stay unchanged.

Red Sea & Horn of Africa: Somaliland recognition adds a maritime lever and a target list.

Below: Gaza contact math, Iran timing whiplash, internal trust breaks, and Western pressure tools.

London note: I’ll be in town through the 22nd (so long as flights are still going out of Tel Aviv this afternoon). A couple of evenings remain open if a small, off-the-record conversation would be useful.

The combined picture is simple: enemies keep proving they still have hands on triggers while outsiders keep offering frameworks as if that will disarm anyone. Iran’s chaos exports outward by default—which means Israel’s job is to separate signal from theater without becoming numb to either.

Iran's strike window opened, then whipsawed into an off-ramp the moment Tehran offered a thin excuse — and Modi and I felt the ground move in Be'er Sheva before our first thought was even “earthquake.” Today's Israel Brief separates the signal from the theater: an active-duty soldier arrested for spying, a leak probe climbing into the PMO, and a centrist faction cutting its own parachute to prove it isn't afraid of heights. The full edition also reads the Somaliland gamble and why a technocratic committee that can't confiscate a rifle is just camouflage.

A technocratic committee that cannot confiscate rifles is camouflage for terrorists.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe