Shalom, friends.

Washington is moving the infrastructure that makes “decisive” real. Tehran tries to turn uncertainty into protection. As if the massacre of Iran’s own civilians isn’t enough reason to step in… or their jihadi tendencies, the IAEA access gap is the mechanism that lets Iran keep a nuclear inventory off-balance-sheet while everyone argues about “process.” Israel is widening enforcement in Lebanon and tightening internal sovereignty levers in Jerusalem.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: U.S. tankers surge east; USS Abraham Lincoln nears reach; air defenses queue.

IAEA Ledger: Inspectors lack access to Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan; 60%-enriched stockpile lacks accounting.

Iran Interior: Internet blackout roughly two weeks; detentions expand; defections surface; regime monetizes bodies and paperwork.

Lebanon Corridor: IDF warns civilians, strikes depots and border crossings, removes liaison officer and smuggler.

Gaza Line: Breach attempts and drone teams draw fire; Washington sets disarm deadlines; propaganda rebrands operators.

Judea & Samaria: Bomb-maker detained near Tulkarem; drones carry machine gun and firearms across borders.

Jerusalem: Temple Mount entry rules shift; UNRWA demolition reaches court; PA-trained teacher ban passes.

Below: Iran strike-enabling moves, IAEA access blockage, Lebanon supply-chain hits, Gaza line tests, and domestic sovereignty leverage.

Today's Israel Brief reads Davos for what it actually built — not a peace council but the infrastructure that makes "decisive" real near Iran. The full edition traces the IAEA access gap that keeps 440.9 kg of 60%-enriched uranium off the books, the Lebanon supply-chain strikes hunting Hezbollah's procurement layer, and why Europe's refusal to designate the IRGC is permission, not prudence. The flash bullets give you the moves. The brief gives you what they cost.

Davos can ratify councils, but it cannot account for uranium, disarm Hamas, or stop Hezbollah logistics unless someone makes those facts costly.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe