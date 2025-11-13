Shalom, friends.

The fronts don’t calm — they get managed, sometimes loudly other times at a whisper. Later this morning I’m dropping a Long Brief on how Britain managed to lose a civilization without losing a war—and why the fronts in New York, Paris, and Ottawa are already running the same script.

Gaza’s Yellow Line is now a live-fire ethics seminar for anyone still pretending this truce has meaning. In the north, Hezbollah screams “sovereignty” while rebuilding weapons caches under living rooms and watching the U.S. countdown tick toward zero. Iran is arming Judea and Samaria like it’s the next theater, because it is. At home, the state is hardening while the justice system tries to decide whether it wants relevance or ritual.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF kills multiple terrorists crossing the Yellow Line near Rafah and Khan Yunis; tunnel demolitions continue.

Rafah: Israel rejects another Hamas “hostage search” pretext after explosives found during a Yellow Line breach.

North: Israeli jets hit Hezbollah depots and bunkers embedded in civilian blocks; Lebanon’s leaders deny Hezbollah even exists south of Litani.

Iran/Axis: Tehran accelerates arming of factions in Judea and Samaria via Hezbollah–Syria routes; 4,000 rockets reportedly refreshed.

Homefront: Senior police official interrogated for power abuse; PTSD ex-officer dies after self-immolation protest.

Politics: Trump asks Herzog to pardon Netanyahu; Katz moves ahead with dismantling Army Radio’s pundit circus.

Diplomacy: France walks back ban on Israeli defense firms; Morocco reopens flights; Taiwan praises Israel as regional democratic anchor.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

You can feel the tension between performance and enforcement widening.

Washington still talks about “phase two” in Gaza as if Hamas signs papers. Beirut acts as if denial is strategy. Europe hosts conferences while banning Israeli musicians and then un-banning them once shamed. And through all this noise, Israel keeps doing the only thing that actually shapes reality: enforcing consequences.

Let’s go deeper into the fronts that matter — Gaza, Lebanon, and the creeping Iran belt.

Every "mistaken" crossing of the Yellow Line turns out to be a weapons run, and Iran is repositioning for the next round not in Gaza but across Judea and Samaria — betting Israel is too distracted to notice the shift. Today's Israel Brief follows that bet. The flash bullets cover the kills and the caches; the full edition reads why the real democracies — Ukraine, Taiwan, India — are quietly moving closer while Western institutions keep laundering Hamas narratives.

The verdict: enforcement is the only language left that anyone actually hears.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe