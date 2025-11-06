Shalom, friends.

The fronts are steady only on the map. In Gaza, the IDF keeps turning over rocks and finding both tunnels and launcher grids east of the Yellow Line. The debate over “safe passage” for trapped gunmen hits a wall. Up north, precision hits near Tyre landed as Washington quietly asks Israel to slow any larger move. At home, the Sinai fence just went “red” for drones and smugglers, and the system is arming the law to match the threat. Abroad, a UN Gaza blueprint and a fresh information war—Tehran now planning Hebrew broadcasts—signal the next battles will be fought in mandates and media, not just streets.

Here’s the day, clean and fast:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Shejaiya : IDF exposes launcher compound and munitions; Jabaliya tunnel hub dismantled during Yellow Line ops.

Rafah : Israel rejects safe exit for ~200 tunnel operatives.

South Lebanon : IAF strikes Tyre-area rebuild site and a Radwan courier vehicle; Hezbollah vows “responses.”

Washington : U.S. asks Israel to delay any expanded northern push as LAF aid threats loom.

Sinai border : Defense minister designates closed military zone, upgrades drone smuggling to terror offense, tightens ROE.

New UN track : Elected UNSC states meet Arab capitals on U.S. draft for Gaza force; Blair floated to chair.

Tehran: Iran orders a Hebrew-language state TV channel to target Israeli audiences amid broader influence ops.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

We’ve entered a managed-enforcement phase. The army is methodically working its way through the to do list—kills on the northern road net, interdictions in Gaza’s gray belt, and now a legal/operational lock on the Egyptian frontier. The politics of the day-after move in parallel: a UN format that lives or dies on its enforcement verbs, and an Iranian broadcast gambit that tells you where they think the center of gravity sits—the Israeli mind, not just the Israeli map.

Today's Israel Brief marks the managed-enforcement phase — the army working a to-do list of kills on the northern road net, interdictions in Gaza's gray belt, a legal lock on the Sinai frontier. The flash bullets give you the day clean and fast. The full edition reads where they think the center of gravity sits: the declassified Hamas-UNRWA-Al Jazeera dossier, Tehran's new Hebrew broadcast gambit aimed at the Israeli mind, not just the map. The Long Brief drops later today.

Deterrence is won by habit.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe