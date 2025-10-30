Shalom, friends.

The ceasefire is now a shape-shifter — quiet by day, lethal by exception. In Rafah, a Hamas sniper killed an IDF reservist and turned the “humanitarian corridor” into a combat trap; Israel answered with precision strikes on thirty targets, then holstered its guns long enough for diplomats to call it restraint. Up north, IDF raids in Blida cracked open another Hezbollah tunnel and another layer of fiction that this border is frozen. The UN looks away. Cairo and Washington keep talking about calm, but every actor is now defining it differently.

Inside Israel, the real explosion is political. Jerusalem braces for a mass Haredi protest that will choke the city’s arteries while reservists and bereaved families march in the opposite direction, demanding equality in service. More on that later today in this week’s Long Brief.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Katz cut off the Red Cross after intelligence proved it was functioning as Hamas’s courier service — another reminder that institutions built to police morality now launder complicity. And as Iran accelerates its enrichment line, Washington whispers “calibration” while Tehran measures opportunity in centrifuge speed.

The headlines say ceasefire. Today's Israel Brief says shape-shifter — quiet by day, lethal by exception. Beyond the flash bullets on Katz cutting off the Red Cross and the Blida tunnel raid, the full edition takes apart the three-way contradiction running the war: Israel striking by exception, America arbitrating an illusion, Hamas enduring by exploitation. Plus the draft crisis cresting at Jerusalem's gates, ahead of this week's Long Brief.

Israel fights by exception, America arbitrates by illusion, and Hamas endures by exploitation.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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