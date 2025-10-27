Israel Brief — clarity under pressure

Israel Brief is the daily intelligence publication of the Mitzpe Institute, reporting on Israel, war, diplomacy, and the diaspora front without euphemism or balance theater. It treats Israel as a sovereign state under pressure and the West as a system being tested.

Quick facts

How Israel Brief Is Used

A daily field brief for readers tracking active conflict, diplomacy, and institutional pressure. A reference archive on sovereignty, deterrence, lawfare, and social cohesion. A tactical support tool for advocates, clergy, educators, and community leaders. A strategic signal monitor for readers watching escalation and Western response capacity.

It is written for readers who do not outsource judgment.

Selected Long Brief Archive

Hamas, ISIS, Hezbollah, and PIJ as one ideological ecosystem, and where Western frameworks fail.

The institutional record of Palestinian rejectionism from Camp David to Gaza.

Israel's constitutional vacuum, the High Court, and the judicial reform fight.

UK institutional accommodation of Islamist pressure, and the European parallel.

Security geometry, law, and the strategic weight of the mountain ridge.

Jewish economic specialization, the Israeli defense industry, and the logic of self-reliance.

Israeli water, energy, and infrastructure as instruments of regional leverage.

What readers say

“It gives me — and other Christians like me — the proper perspective on Israel.”

— JJ, paid subscriber

“As an IDF vet and security advisor for my shul and religious school… your succinct info helps me prepare my congregants/students.”

— Karl, paid subscriber

“I can’t find enough accurate news about what is happening in Israel — you give me insights I can’t get anywhere else.”

— Larry, paid subscriber

“I feel like I can’t believe anything I read… but with your Israel Brief I feel you’re presenting real facts, real issues, real aims.”

— Margery, paid subscriber

Bio (short)

Uriel Zehavi is the editor of Israel Brief, the daily intelligence publication of the Mitzpe Institute. He is the author of Holiday From History, Rooted Truth, Rooted in Judea, and Letters Across the Table, published by Mitzpe Press.

Bio (long)

Uriel Zehavi writes about Israel, Jewish endurance, and the strategic and moral defense of the West in a briefing-grade voice. He founded Israel Brief to deliver intelligence-grade clarity without a translation layer — synthesizing official statements, open-source intelligence, field reporting, credible journalism, and disciplined analysis into a continuous file that runs from the daily brief to doctrinal analysis to monthly strategic assessment.

His work reaches policymakers, military leadership, and institutional decision-makers, and is read across the Knesset, the US Congress, allied governments, major policy institutions, and Jewish organizational leadership worldwide.

He briefs synagogues, churches, donor groups, community leaders, and private forums in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

He is making aliyah with his husband, Modi Zehavi, Israel Brief’s data and research analyst.

About Modi Zehavi

Mordecai Zehavi is Israel Brief's data and research analyst. He applies data science to the publication's verification discipline — tracking disinformation patterns, modeling risk, and turning open-source intelligence into situational awareness. He holds degrees in applied mathematics (California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) and previously consulted across global finance and Fortune 100 environments. He is a fine art photographer.

Israel Brief products:

The Daily Brief · The Advocate’s Brief · Long Briefs · Strategic Assessment

Permissions · Rights · Syndication

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When citing, please credit:

Uriel Zehavi, editor of Israel Brief (israelbrief.com), a publication of Mitzpe Institute.

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