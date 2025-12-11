Shalom, friends.

Contrary to what Western pols will have you know, Hamas continues to openly say it will never disarm. Islamic Jihad is lying about the last hostage. The IDF is pouring concrete and armor into a Yellow Line that behaves less like a “coordination strip” and more like a new border. In the north, Storm Byron gives Hezbollah the kind of cloud cover it dreams about as Syria backtracks and Iran quietly rewrites the IAEA rulebook. At home, the Attorney General attacks the Haredi draft bill while the government fights to turn service into duty instead of a lifestyle choice, all inside a constitutional order that was never actually finished.

Here’s the map before we go sector by sector — and later this morning, the Long Brief will zoom out and dissect that half-built constitutional house we all live in. Meanwhile, Washington is privately warning Beirut that if Hezbollah keeps its precision-missile and UAV arsenal past year-end, Israel will not limit its strikes to border villages but will take the fight straight into Dahieh and the Bekaa. Storm Byron gives Hezbollah incentive and cover at exactly the wrong moment. Even Iraq’s prime minister is begging the U.S. to “pressure Israel” to stop hitting Hezbollah — a perfect tell of who fears escalation and who’s preparing for it.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Israel ties any Phase II to Ran Gvili’s return as Hamas rejects disarmament and ISF deployment talk grows.

North : Storm Byron blinds ISR as Hezbollah shifts fighters south; U.S. warns Beirut Israel may strike Dahieh and the Bekaa if precision missiles aren’t surrendered.

Iran / Axis : Tehran demands “wartime” IAEA safeguards, restarts missile production, and its proxies probe the Jordan corridor and Gulf balance.

Judea & Samaria : Mass arrests ahead of Hamas Foundation Day and a new Tulkarm bomb cell exposed behind multiple IED ambushes.

Inside Israel : AG slams the draft bill, IDF maintains storm lockdown, and the government rolls out a NIS 100m Eastern Negev growth plan as Netanyahu and Lapid quietly huddle for a security briefing.

Diplomacy & Lawfare : Washington weighs UNRWA terror sanctions, pushes early-2026 Gaza ISF, and threatens fresh penalties on the ICC.

Diaspora & Info-war: Hamas’s baby-formula hoard surfaces, Amnesty finally calls Hamas crimes “crimes against humanity,” while coded online Jew-hatred spreads.

The through-line today is unpleasantly simple. Hamas is done pretending disarmament is on the table and has switched to pretending it “lost” Ran Gvili’s body instead, hoping to turn a fallen policeman into a veto over Trump’s 20-point circus. Iran watched Israel punch holes in its nuclear bunkers and responded by trying to rewrite the inspection manual mid-war. Hezbollah is eyeing a storm window to restore “dignity” before the Dec 31 deadline, and jihadi networks from Daraa to Tulkarm are probing for weak spots.

Inside Israel, the state is fortifying the Jordan and the Yellow Line, ripping up terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, and trying to convert a warped draft system into something that looks like shared burden, while a legal guild that was never elected insists only it can decide what “equality” means. That’s why today’s Long Brief — on the unfinished constitutional order and the judicial war it incubated — matters: you cannot fight Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and lawfare with a rulebook that was never actually written, just improvised by clever people in robes.

Iran watched Israel punch holes in its nuclear bunkers and answered by trying to rewrite the inspection manual mid-war — today's Israel Brief reads that move for what it is. The full edition runs the sectors the flash bullets skip: Storm Byron as Hezbollah's retaliation window before the Dec 31 deadline, the Attorney General attacking a draft bill written by the elected government rather than her guild, and an energy doctrine that finally treats electricity and sovereignty as one map. And later this morning, the Long Brief on the half-built constitutional house we all live in.

Iran isn't moderating, it's editing.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe