Shalom, friends.

Iran keeps trying to box “talks” into nuclear-only while keeping missiles, proxies, and shipping lanes as live leverage. Gaza keeps proving the same rule we’ve tracked all week—control is enforced through logistics and intimidation, not committee titles. Inside Israel, the manpower and enforcement fights are colliding with the budget calendar and reserve readiness in plain view.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Talks: Reports swing from canceled to Muscat scheduled as Tehran limits the agenda.

Force Package: U.S. assets move and Israel signals readiness for action against strategic programs.

Red Sea Lane: Houthis relocate missile and drone depots and prep shipping attacks if Iran is hit.

Gaza Contact: Gunfire near the Yellow Line triggers strikes eliminating Hamas and PIJ commanders tied to Oct. 7.

Gaza Cover: Footage shows ambulance routing for weapons; indictments target a large smuggling network into Gaza.

Budget + Manpower: Haredi parties stall votes as reserve readiness guidance cuts prep time and depot readiness days.

Diaspora + Presence: UK campus intimidation expands as Somaliland courts Israeli trade and Israel’s flag enters Milan-Cortina.

Below: Iran’s timing play, Gaza’s reconstitution lanes, and which Israeli systems are nearing operational limits.

Strategic Assessment: February 2026 (Paid).

This is the “where does it all fit?” edition—an intelligence-style overview that turns daily fragments into a single operating picture.

Read / upgrade here:

Strategic Assessment Strategic Assessment: February 2026 Uri Zehavi — אורי זהבי · Feb 4 Israel’s posture is stretched across multiple fronts with little give — as a tense pause gives way to imminent confrontation. Gaza’s ceasefire is fraying under Hamas’s refusal to disarm, the northern front is heating up by Israeli design, and high-stakes U.S.–Iran diplomacy teeters between deal and war. Israeli leadership is navigating this tactical pause as exactly that: a short breather before the next storm, not a path to resolution. The coming weeks will likely force decisions that determine whether Israel breaks its enemies’ remaining strength — or faces a multi-front conflagration on adversaries’ terms. Read full story

Thursday's Israel Brief reads a pre-strike environment where every actor is waiting for someone else to blink—Muscat as a delay lever, Yemen as a spoiler lane, Gaza logistics as the rearm pipeline. The full edition names the Oct. 7 commanders struck this week, the ambulance footage the West keeps calling neutral transport, and the reserve-readiness cuts senior commanders say are "turning off the tap." Committees announced, lanyards issued—and Hamas still holds the plumbing.

If Hamas retains armed units, policing capacity, and logistics cashflow, it retains power—no matter how many committees get announced or how many lanyards show up at Rafah.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe