Shalom, friends.

The “solutions” are basically all for show: a UN self-determination resolution, an ISF for Gaza, and more soothing talk about “new horizons.” On the ground, Hamas is rebuilding battalions behind the Yellow Line, an eight-tube launcher just turned up inside IDF-controlled territory, and a senior Israeli official is openly talking about a significant operation “across Lebanon.” At the same time, Iran tells the IAEA it will never accept zero enrichment, Mossad is rolling up Hamas weapons pipelines in Europe run out of Qatar and Turkey, and in Jerusalem the draft crisis has broken into a new front in the political war—this time between Haredi parties and a new “Reservists” party.

The fronts are converging: Gaza, Lebanon, Tehran, and Judea–Samaria are now one operational map.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas gunmen cross the Yellow Line again; IDF finds eight-tube launcher with rockets aimed at Israel.

North / Syria : IDF exposes Hezbollah HQs and depots in Beit Lif; senior official warns “significant operation” across Lebanon.

Iran / Axis : Tehran vows “no zero enrichment” and blocks IAEA from struck sites as Mossad exposes Hamas cells and caches in Europe.

ISF / Gaza “Day After:” US still selling a 2026 stabilization force while Europe prepares to train 3,000 Gaza police abroad.

Draft & Politics : Goldknopf threatens “no law, no coalition;” Hendel’s Reservists party demands universal service as a condition for voting.

UN & Lawfare : UN rights panel passes another Palestinian self-determination resolution, citing the Hague and attacking Israel’s presence in Judea–Samaria.

Saudi: Washington advances a “downgraded” F-35 sale to Riyadh as Israel fights to preserve its modified edge.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Hamas is using the ceasefire to rebuild under Iranian guidance and test the Yellow Line like a fence, not a front. Hezbollah is rebuilding a launch envelope under living rooms while Israel keeps firing “limited” strikes that look more like the opening pages of a campaign plan. Iran has moved past polite ambiguity: no rollback of enrichment, no entry to bombed facilities, and quiet cooperation with Russian weapons labs. At the same time, the political core of Israeli power—its reservists—is saying out loud what everyone has felt since October 7: those who don’t serve shouldn’t get to hold the wheel.

The sections that follow walk through that map: the fake ceasefire in Gaza, the pre-war tension in the north, the ISF fantasy, and an Israel that is simultaneously fighting terrorists, the UN, and its own bad habits.

An eight-tube launcher loaded with four rockets, found behind the Yellow Line, tells you exactly what Hamas thinks that belt is for. Today's Israel Brief tracks the fronts converging into one operational map: Hezbollah rebuilding launch envelopes under living rooms, Mossad rolling up Hamas caches in Vienna run out of Qatar, Iran refusing zero enrichment, and a reservists' party saying out loud that those who don't serve shouldn't hold the wheel. The full edition is the map under every argument this week.

Israel will enforce the Yellow Line with fire, because no resolution, envoy, or training seminar can stop a movement that is rebuilding for the next round under Iranian direction.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe