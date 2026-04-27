Boker tov, friends.

The frameworks took their first real audits this weekend. Tehran walked out of Islamabad and tabled a Hormuz-only proposal that asks Washington to end the war and leave the centrifuges spinning. Beirut emptied its detention cells of the Hezbollah operatives caught moving Grad missiles south. Sohlberg’s panel wrote the operative haredi sanctions the coalition has spent two years studiously avoiding.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Ghalibaf out, IRGC overrides on Hormuz, Khamenei overrides on enrichment; Tehran tables Hormuz-only proposal Trump’s situation room reviews Monday.

Lebanon: Hezbollah drone kills Sgt. Idan Fooks z”l; Beirut releases every detained operative; Qassem closes direct talks; Mt. Meron mass event cancelled.

Qatar evicts Hamas: al-Hayya text-evicted from Doha during his Cairo trip after rejecting US disarmament; 20-year patronage ends; most leadership already gone.

Haredi enforcement: Sohlberg orders operative sanctions on housing, daycare, transport, municipal tax; June 1 reporting deadline; Lando vows total defiance.

Beyachad: Bennett-Lapid form joint list with Bennett as PM candidate for October's election; Filber poll places Likud at 34, right bloc at 64.

Shekel: NIS 2.98 to dollar — first sub-3 close since 1995; manufacturers price NIS 31.5 billion in lost exports if trend holds.

Iron Dome to UAE: First foreign deployment of the system, first Israeli combat operators on Gulf soil — Abraham Accords pressure-tested under Iranian fire.

European Jew-hate: AIVD confirms Hamas network in the Netherlands; Jewish Brigade descendants expelled from Italy’s Liberation Day rally.

Tuesday cliff: Two-week US-Iran truce expires Tuesday night; Israeli officials told to prepare for renewed hostilities.

Three years after October 7, Israel is winning the kinetic war, and the kinetic wins are starting to write their own structural consequences — sometimes faster than the political class can broker them. Qatar texted Khalil al-Hayya the eviction notice that ends 20 years of Hamas patronage; the Iron Dome battery that crossed to Abu Dhabi did the same kind of structural work in the other direction. The frameworks Western institutions wrote — the Lebanon truce, the Gaza disarmament window, the EU partnership track — are taking their first real audits this week, and most are not coming back clean. Whether Israel can build more of its own and fewer of theirs, faster, before the calendar turns is the question the rest of the brief is asking.

Today's Israel Brief catalogues the week the kinetic wins started writing their own structural consequences — faster than the political class could broker them. Qatar text-evicted Hamas's chief negotiator from his five-star Doha suite mid-trip, an Iron Dome battery crossed to Abu Dhabi under Iranian fire, and Sohlberg's panel finally wrote the haredi sanctions the coalition spent two years studiously avoiding. The flash bullets give you the movements. The full edition reads why Tehran's Hormuz-only proposal is capitulation in costume, and what Beirut releasing its own convicted missile-runners on $1,120 bail does to the truce Trump signed last month.

Israel is being punished by its own success.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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