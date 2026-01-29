Shalom, friends.

Three arenas are vying for attention today. Iran strike readiness. Gaza’s aid pipeline. Israel’s internal manpower-and-governance fights. The hostage issue may be resolved, but the “what replaces Hamas control” question is now being fought in truck counts, gate rules, and enforcement capacity. Meanwhile the region is well into the quiet pre-impact phase—VIP departures, airspace warnings, and legal tools getting readied.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Strike Package: VIP flights depart as Rivet Joint, tankers, and Growlers stack near Al-Udeid.

Hormuz Watch: Triton patrols the Strait as Iran closes Jask airfield and reinforces Qeshm/Bandar Abbas.

Europe Legal Tools: EU leaders signal momentum on IRGC terror listing and asset-freeze enforcement inside Europe.

Gaza Aid Control: Truck volume hits about 600 daily as Israel urges cuts and limits Rafah to people.

Gaza Internal Violence: Armed gangs target Hamas security officers, forcing route changes and stricter communications discipline.

Northern Front Politics: Hezbollah declares loyalty to Khamenei as Lebanese lawmakers openly reject being Tehran’s shield.

Inside Israel: Budget vote advances on Haredi conditions as draft legislation and High Court media fights converge.

Below: strike-week logistics, Hormuz risk lanes, Gaza aid-control math, Lebanon’s Iran linkage, and Israel’s manpower-and-courts stress tests.

Before the deep dive, a quick note: I published a review of Pax Arabica, a book that treats definitions as a battlefield, not a debate club. Check it out:

Thursday's Israel Brief reads the quiet pre-impact phase — VIP flights leaving the region, tankers stacking at Al-Udeid, airlines pricing risk faster than the diplomats. The full edition gets into the truck-count war (600 a day Hamas treats as salary and patronage), the suppressed-pistol gangs assassinating Hamas security officers on body camera, and why Israel's biggest infrastructure choke point is not money but its own permit culture. The bullets sketch strike week. The brief shows you the mechanics.

Israel can win wars faster than it can approve a rail line.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe