Shalom, friends.

Baharav-Miara closed the yeshiva donor pipeline. London is fast-tracking legislation against the Iranian proxy network. Bern rejected Palestinian recognition for the second time in seven months. The institution Israel actually needs moving is Trump’s, and Trump has not. He’s holding Israel in the Lebanon box while CENTCOM briefs him on Iran options. The bus that drove through Shomera under interceptor fire this morning lives in that gap.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon: Trump rejects Netanyahu’s freedom-of-action request as a Hezbollah drone hits Shomera mid-school-run.

Iran: CENTCOM briefs Trump on three strike options as the Ford carrier sails home from the Middle East.

Section 46: Baharav-Miara cuts donor tax credits for yeshivot whose draft-age students refuse to enlist.

Hesder revolt: Religious-Zionist rabbis announce students will not enlist in tank units while gender mixing is on the table.

London: Two haredi men stabbed at Golders Green; UK fast-tracks legislation against Iranian state-proxy networks.

Switzerland: Lower house rejects Palestinian recognition 116–66, the second Swiss rejection in seven months.

Flotilla: Israeli Navy intercepts 21 Sumud Flotilla vessels overnight near Crete; 170 activists detained.

Gaza maps: New IDF maps move the Yellow Line forward and add an orange-line zone covering 64% of the Strip.

London cannot run a counter-extremism framework while a pro-Iranian group claims the synagogue arsons. Baharav-Miara cannot run an equality jurisprudence while the army runs out of soldiers. None of which moves the only variable the next two weeks turn on. The variable is whether Trump’s restraint survives the next CENTCOM briefing or the next salvo from Hezbollah.

Three governments moved today on arguments Israel has been making for a decade — London naming the Iranian proxy network, Bern rejecting Palestinian recognition twice in seven months, the AG closing the yeshiva donor pipeline. The one institution whose timing actually decides is still inside today's CENTCOM briefing. Today's Israel Brief reads the gap between them, and the bus that drove through Shomera under interceptor fire mid-school-run lives in it. The full edition has the three Iran options on Trump's table and why the Section 46 ruling reroutes the haredi-draft fight from constitutional to economic.

[But sure, tell me all about how Bibi is in charge of Trump.]

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe